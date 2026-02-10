'We have a glaring disadvantage': Democrats panic as GOP dominates in fundraising, NYT reports

A new report in the New York Times finds that the Republican Party is overwhelmingly beating Democrats in the fundraising race and that Democrats are panicking ahead of the midterm elections.

Democrats have about $137 million for their campaigns, while Republicans have more than twice that amount, about $320 million, when their debts are taken into account.

'Donald Trump has 99 problems going into the midterms. But money ain’t one.'

That is making Democrat political strategists sound the alarm.

"Any Democrat who isn’t concerned isn’t serious," said Democrat super PAC founder Bradley Beychok. "Yes, Democrats have momentum on our side and a wide opportunity map, but we have a glaring disadvantage in overall money."

"Donald Trump has 99 problems going into the midterms," said Democratic strategist Jesse Ferguson. "But money ain’t one."

Worst still, some are pointing out that the Kamala Harris presidential campaign had a historic advantage in campaign donations in 2024 and still lost to Trump.

The report does note some bright spots in individual campaigns for Democrats. For instance, the top five fundraising Senate candidates are all Democrats, only two of whom are incumbents. But even those advantages are threatened by a pending Supreme Court decision that could hamstring how much they can spend on television ads.

Republicans have already planned how to use the ruling in their favor, if it goes the way they believe it will.

"He’s sitting on a huge war chest to help these people — and he’ll use it," said White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles of the president during a podcast interview.

On top of Republicans' clear advantage, they also have future hopes of raising even more money from pro-Republican sources. Among these are tech billionaire Elon Musk, who has come back to the party after a public split over the summer, as well as leaders in the cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence industries.

Democrats hope that mixed polling results for Trump will help them regain the Senate and possibly the House in the midterm elections.

The high stakes of the election have led to dueling redistricting efforts in states controlled by Republicans against those controlled by Democrats. On Wednesday the U.S. Supreme Court said that California could keep its redistricting map active for the midterm elections, which gives Democrats an opportunity to pick up five seats.

