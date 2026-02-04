'RIGGED': Supreme Court allows California to use Democrats' anti-Trump congressional map

The U.S. Supreme Court has ended the feud between California and the Trump administration over Democratic efforts to use a redistricted map for the pivotal midterm elections.

On Wednesday, the highest court of the land refused the request from the administration to block the redistricted map and allowed California to continue its plan.

'The Unconstitutional Redistricting Vote in California is a GIANT SCAM.'

The administration had argued the new map had unfairly and unconstitutionally privileged the votes of Latinos in California.

The decision allows Democrats the opportunity to pick up perhaps five extra seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom spearheaded the effort to pass Proposition 50 to allow officials to redistrict the state and specifically argued to voters that it would frustrate President Donald Trump's agenda.

The proposition passed easily in November and was immediately challenged by a lawsuit filed by state Republicans. The Trump administration later signed onto the lawsuit.

In January, the U.S. Central District Court of California upheld the map, which led the administration to call on the Supreme Court to block it.

"The Unconstitutional Redistricting Vote in California is a GIANT SCAM in that the entire process, in particular the Voting itself, is RIGGED," Trump wrote on social media back in November. "All 'Mail-In' Ballots, where the Republicans in that State are 'Shut Out,' is under very serious legal and criminal review."

Newsom had responded to the court challenge from the GOP by mocking the effort.

"We haven't reviewed the lawsuit, but if it's from the California Republican Party and Harmeet Dhillon's law firm, it's going to fail. Good luck, losers," read a statement from Newsom's office in November.

After the Supreme Court issued its decision, Newsom's office posted an image of the governor in front of a U.S. flag.

"Donald Trump said he was ‘entitled’ to five more Congressional seats in Texas. He started this redistricting war. He lost, and he’ll lose again in November," he added.

