Elementary school staff member charged with child sexual assault with student under 13, possession of child pornography

A Wisconsin elementary school staff member has been accused of sexual misconduct against a student under the age of 13 as well as three other felonies, including possessing child porn.

The Sensitive Crime Unit of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday began an investigation into 33-year-old Anna-Marie Crocker of Salem. Investigators suspect the Riverview Elementary School staffer of sexual misconduct involving a "current and former student of the school."

'It just blows my mind that something like this would happen at this school.'

The sheriff's department said in a statement: "We are early in the investigation but have determined the alleged misconduct did not occur during school hours or on school property."

Crocker was charged with four felonies: first-degree child sex assault with a person under 13, exposing genitals/intimate parts to a child, child sexual exploitation, and possession of child pornography, the sheriff's department said.

The sheriff's department added that the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be coming.

School officials said they are cooperating with police on the sexual misconduct case: "We remain in contact with local law enforcement to support their ongoing investigation."

Sheriff David W. Zoerner also said, "In light of these events, we want to remind everyone in the community about the importance of maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all individuals. It is crucial to be vigilant and report any concerning behavior to the appropriate authorities. Additionally, we encourage open communication and support for those impacted by such distressing news. Let’s work together to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in our community."

New Riverview School District Administrator Kim Taylor sent a letter to parents regarding the teacher's arrest.

"We understand that this situation can be difficult for our students, families, and staff to process," Taylor stated. "Please know that our school counselors are here and ready to provide support as needed. We strongly encourage any students who need some extra help to visit the counseling office at any time — they are here for you."

Taylor said the news of Crocker's arrest for possible child sex crimes was "distressing."

A parent of a student at the school said she was "disgusted" over the possible teacher sex scandal.

Another parent told WITI-TV, "It just blows my mind that something like this would happen at this school. My heart just sunk. It fell. We're still trying to deal with it."

Crocker reportedly started as a substitute teacher at the school in 2020 and became a full-time educational assistant the following year. Crocker no longer is listed as a staff member on the Riverview Elementary School website.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is urging anyone with information on the sexual misconduct case to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102.

You can view a video report here about the situation.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!