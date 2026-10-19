Elon Musk makes huge promise to the children of America

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Musk says this announcement is 'the first of many.'
Elon Musk has just made a big promise to the children of America — and they can expect it as soon as next year.
On Monday, Musk, the founder and CEO of SpaceX, announced that he will be giving away shares of his company to kids in the United States.
'You are an American treasure.'
"Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America," Musk wrote on X.
Musk also hinted that this was only the beginning of his generosity, though he did not provide many more details. "This will be the first of many," he added in the same post.
CNBC reported that Elon Musk currently owns 4.8 billion SpaceX shares, citing August SEC filings.
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There are approximately 72 million children in the United States, according to July 2025 census data.
If he holds to his promise, Musk would be giving away an estimated $10.7 billion, accounting for SpaceX's opening stock price of $149.25 on Monday.
At the time of writing, Musk's post reached 11.2 million views on X, with thousands of positive comments flooding in.
"You are an American treasure," wrote Kari Lake of the U.S. Agency for Global Media.
Others urged Musk to extend this offer only to American children, rather than those of illegal aliens and "anchor babies."
Blaze News reached out to SpaceX for more information but did not immediately receive a response.
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Cooper Williamson is a research assistant at Blaze Media and the profiles editor for Frontier magazine. He is a 2025 Publius Fellow with the Claremont Institute.
Coawi2001
Cooper Williamson
Cooper Williamson is a research assistant at Blaze Media and the profiles editor for Frontier magazine. He is a 2025 Publius Fellow with the Claremont Institute.@Coawi2001 →
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