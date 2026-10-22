Elon Musk threatens to go after Democrats' puppeteers after hearing their post-election plan to attack him

Tech trillionaire Elon Musk issued a warning to Democrats after hearing their plans to investigate him over his time in the Trump administration.

Musk was responding to an article with a bevy of comments from Democrats saying they will hound him and his many companies if they win power in the midterm elections.

'Those who pick fights with me should understand that I will find out who is really pulling the strings and come for them, not just their puppets.'

Democrats have long accused Musk of having various conflicts of interest with the actions he took when he headed up the Department of Government Efficiency.

"Live by the sword, die by the sword. Those who pick fights with me should understand that I will find out who is really pulling the strings and come for them, not just their puppets …" he wrote Wednesday on X, the social media platform he owns.

In another post, he responded to liberal talking head Kara Swisher claiming Musk could have been in jail if Kamala Harris had won the 2024 presidential election.

"And that's not because she's some avenging fury. It's because there's a lot of questions around different companies of his," she said.

"If Donald Trump loses the House and the Senate ... I'd be worried if I were him! No matter how rich he is, there are all these agencies, some of which he put a knife in and killed in the DOGE, many of whom were investigating him," she claimed. "He stopped half a dozen investigations of his various companies."

Musk responded simply, "Message received."

Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington pointed to recent allegations that Musk had restricted Ukraine's use of Starlink internet ahead of a damaging Russian attack.

"What happens when one guy gets a giant contract from the government and then uses it to do something that shuts down communication in a war that has been extremely important to the United States to support Ukraine?” she said.

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"Congress must demand a full accounting of the damage Mr. Musk and DOGE caused, and we will not let anyone obstruct our oversight," said Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.), who is also a ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Spokespeople for Musk did not respond to multiple requests from Politico for comment.

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