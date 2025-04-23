Elon Musk says his DOGE time 'will drop significantly' to shift focus to Tesla amid radical left's attacks

Elon Musk announced Tuesday that he plans to "significantly" reduce the amount of time he is spending on his role with the federal government.

Musk has dedicated the last three months to coordinating with President Donald Trump's administration to find and eliminate government waste alongside the Department of Government Efficiency.

During a Tesla earnings call, Musk stated, "Starting next month, I will be allocating far more of my time to Tesla."

He explained that "the major work of establishing" the DOGE had already been completed.

Musk noted that beginning in May, he plans to spend only one to two days per week assisting the Trump administration. He said he will continue to do so "as long as it is useful."

Rumors started swirling earlier this month that Musk would soon take a step back. On April 1, Trump indicated that he aimed to have Musk assist the administration for "as long as possible" but noted that at some point, he would have to shift his focus back to his companies.

"We're in no rush, but there will be a point in time in which Elon's going to have to leave," the president said. "There will be a point at which the secretaries will be able to do this work."

Musk's involvement with the administration was never intended to be a permanent role. As a "special government employee," he is limited to working 130 days per year.

"I think we will have accomplished most of the work required to reduce the deficit by a trillion dollars within that time frame," Musk previously stated.

According to Trump's executive order establishing DOGE, the department will run through July 4, 2026.

The DOGE has reportedly already saved American taxpayers $160 billion.

Business Insider reported that Tesla's stock has been down 44% this year but increased 5% after the earnings call. Tesla's first-quarter sales were well under the company's expectations.

Since Musk began working with the Trump administration, Tesla has become the target of vandalism attacks from left-wing radicals.

In March, Musk told Fox News, "I think a great wrong is being done to the people of Tesla and to our customers."

"Tesla's a peaceful company that has made great cars, great products," he continued. "And yet people are committing violence. People are firebombing Tesla dealerships. They're shooting guns into stores."

Musk stated that the vandals are "being fed propaganda by the far left."