Trump suggests Elon Musk may leave DOGE

President Donald Trump hinted on Tuesday that Elon Musk may leave the DOGE sometime soon and return to running his companies.

The tech billionaire enthusiastically backed the Trump 2024 campaign and was then named the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, an effort to root out government waste, fraud, and abuse. His companies have suffered as a result of protests from the left, including some political vandalism and violence.

'At some point he’s going to be going back.'

After 71 days in office, Trump suggested that Musk may leave the DOGE effort.

“I think he’s amazing, but I also think he’s got a big company to run, and so at some point he’s going to be going back,” Trump said to reporters of Musk. “He wants to. I’d keep him as long as I could keep him.”

Speaking at a signing ceremony at the White House, Trump added that other agency leaders had received a "big education" from Musk and his cuts to government spending.

“There will be a point at which the secretaries will be able to do this work," the president said.

Musk also appeared to hint that his work would be completed by the 130-day mark that limits his involvement as a temporary government employee.

“I think we will have accomplished most of the work required to reduce the deficit by a trillion dollars within that time frame," Musk said in an interview with Fox News last week.

Liberal politicians and media commentators have transparently attempted to drive a wedge between the president and the tech entrepreneur by suggesting that Musk was actually running the White House.

“And you know what? They got scared because President Musk told them, President Musk said, ‘Don’t do it! Don’t do it! Shut the government down!'” screamed Democrat U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut on the House floor in December.

On Tuesday, Musk was campaigning in Wisconsin for a pivotal election for the state supreme court that might determine the congressional district maps for the next election.

