Trump reads long list of ridiculous federal programs found by DOGE during congressional address

President Donald Trump applauded the work of Elon Musk to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse during his speech at a joint meeting of Congress on Tuesday night.

The tech billionaire stood up during the speech and received much applause, mostly from Republicans. Trump read a long list of absurd programs that were found by the Department of Government Efficiency, which is led by Musk.

'We found hundreds of billions of fraud.'

"We'll be ending the flagrant waste of taxpayer dollars," said Trump to tremendous applause. "And to that end, I have created the brand-new Department of Government Efficiency, DOGE — perhaps you've heard of it, perhaps — which is headed by Elon Musk, who is in the gallery tonight!"

Republicans responded with loud applause, and Musk stood up and waved. Trump then joked that even Democrats appreciated Musk's efforts but didn't want to admit it.

"Just listen to some of the appalling waste we have already identified. $22 billion from [Health and Human Services] to provide free housing and cars for illegal aliens. $45 million for diversity, equity, and inclusion scholarships in Burma. $40 million to improve the social and economic inclusion of sedentary migrants — nobody knows what that is!" he joked.

"$8 million to promote LGBTQI+ in the African nation of Lesotho, which nobody has ever heard of," he joked. "$60 million for indigenous peoples and Afro-Colombian empowerment in central America, $60 million. $8 million for making mice transgender. This is real! $32 million for left-wing propaganda operation in Moldova," Trump continued.

"$10 million for male circumcision in Mozambique. $20 million for the Arab 'Sesame Street' in the Middle East, it's a program, $20 million for a program. $1.9 billion to recently created Decarbonization of Homes Committee headed up — and we know she's involved; just at the last moment the money was passed over — by a woman named Stacey Abrams. Have you ever heard of her?" he asked to loud booing.

"A $3.5 million consulting contract for lavish fish monitoring. $1.5 million for voter confidence in Liberia. $14 million for social cohesion in Mali. $59 million for illegal alien hotel rooms in New York City," Trump added.

"Many more have been found out and exposed and swiftly terminated by a group of very intelligent, mostly young people headed up by Elon, and we appreciate it," he continued. "We found hundreds of billions of fraud."

Musk received another round of applause from the audience.

Trump went on to say that Musk had found examples of waste in the Social Security system, including millions of people who were far older than physically possible. The claim has been criticized by some who say it's a result of input errors in the coding system, not intentional fraud.

"We have a healthier country than I thought, Bobby!" joked Trump to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the head of the Department of Health and Human Services.

He went on to promise to balance the budget and lower interest rates by rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse.

The actions taken by the DOGE to cut the size of government have been challenged by Democrats and other left-wing organizations in court.

The president's comments about the DOGE can be viewed on the news video from KMSP-TV on YouTube.

