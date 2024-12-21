'President Musk!' Democratic congresswoman unleashes rant on House floor over funding bill failure

Democratic U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut unleashed a headline-grabbing rant Thursday on the floor of the House of Representatives over the failure of a funding bill that would have kept the government running — and she took particular aim at X CEO Elon Musk.

“And you know what? They got scared because President Musk told them, President Musk said, ‘Don’t do it! Don’t do it! Shut the government down!'” DeLauro yelled on the House floor.

'Are his employees furloughed? Hell, no! Is he furloughed? No!'

President-elect Donald Trump backed Speaker Mike Johnson's new 116-page continuing resolution Thursday, but 38 House Republicans voted to block it.

DeLauro — who's 81, sports a bit of purple hair and got her first tattoo last year — took further aim at Musk.

“Imagine! What does he know about what people go through when the government shuts down? Are his employees furloughed? Hell, no! Is he furloughed? No!" DeLauro added. "And when you shut the government down, people don't get paid! And maybe if none of us got paid if the government shut down, some people on the other side of the aisle would feel differently about where we're going and this effort."

You can view video here of her rant.

In a Thursday X post, DeLauro stated that "there was an agreement between Republicans and Democrats in the House and Senate — until Elon Musk ordered Republicans to break it. Congress must not yield to out-of-touch billionaires. Hardworking Americans depend on us to govern."

In a Friday X post, DeLauro referred to Musk as a "swamp creature." Musk on Friday stated on X that DeLauro "was a Skeksis in Dark Crystal!" He added that "once you see it, you can’t unsee it."

Republican leadership on Friday put forth a plan C funding bill in a last-ditch effort to avoid a government shutdown.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!