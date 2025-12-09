'Craving for a simpler time': Landline phones are back — the surprise is who wants them

An entrepreneur says she sold 1,000 updated versions of landline phones in 72 hours.

Cat Goetze, the creator behind Physical Phones, says most people hate that technology has taken over their attention span, and has sold $120,000 worth of product through her idea to bring back landline phones.

'People don't memorize people's phone numbers anymore.'

"I started Physical Phones because I realized most people don't actually hate technology," Goetze said on "Fox & Friends First."

Goetze is selling physical phones that mimic rotary phones, the handheld phones of the 1990s, and the phones that hung from the wall in most homes in the 1970s and 1980s. However, they don't work by plugging into a phone jack; rather, they are powered by a rechargeable battery/USB, and connect to modern smartphones via Bluetooth.

"People don't memorize people's phone numbers anymore, so we built this really awesome feature in where I'm connected via Bluetooth right now," she told the Fox hosts. "If I pick up my physical phone and I press star, it activates Siri, so I can just say, 'Call Mama' ... and it'll go ahead and call her."

RELATED: Uber launches autonomous rides in Dallas, Texas, with partner Avride

Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Goetze says that in 2023, she "hacked a Bluetooth antenna into a pink landline phone simply because taking calls while twirling my finger [in] a curly cord made me smile."

In her recent appearance, as well as on the company's website, Goetze stated that young people "shouldn't be forced to choose between tossing your iPhone in the ocean and spending eight hours a day doomscrolling."

The idea is that any video or audio call that comes through the connected cell phone — including from WhatsApp, FaceTime, or Snapchat — goes to the landline-esque phone to help users resist the allure and temptations of their smartphone.

"It's actually the young people who have never actually had a landline phone that are the most excited," Goetze remarked. "They're the ones who have this nostalgia and this craving for a simpler time because they grew up with smartphones."

RELATED: Trading cubicles for crops: One couple's 'Exit' from the corporate grind

Photo by H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock/Getty Images

Readers may remember the NoPhone, the original answer for those who are against using a smartphone entirely or wanted to rid themselves of being attached to a device. The item looks like a smartphone but has zero functionality whatsoever.

Launched in 2014, the original NoPhone sells from $15 to $21. A newer version, called the "NoPhone Selfie Update," is listed for $23. The updated version says customers are "able to make real-time selfies," as it comes with a mirror stuck to it.

AT&T currently offers landline connections ranging from $59 to $72. Verizon offers its own set of landline options as well.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

