Epstein victims make huge announcement on Capitol Hill: 'We know the names'

A group who say they were victims of disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein held a press conference at the Capitol on Wednesday, demanding transparency.

The self-proclaimed survivors voiced support for the Democrat-led Epstein Files Transparency Act, which calls on the attorney general to "release all documents and records in possession of the Department of Justice relating to Jeffrey Epstein."

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), who sponsored the bill, appeared with survivors in D.C. alongside Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), as the victims made a shocking revelation.

'It will be done by survivors and for survivors; no one else involved.'

Lisa Phillips, who has spoken extensively about surviving abuse at the hands of Epstein, took the podium at the Capitol to make a series of statements.

"Transparency is justice. Release the files," Phillips stated in one clip from the event.



Phillips has been vocal about her claims recently, saying she was sex-trafficked by Epstein when she was a young model in the early 2000s. However, it was at the press conference that she dropped a bomb.

"Several of us Epstein survivors have been discussing creating our own list of names," Phillips revealed. "We know the names. Many of us were abused by them. Now, together as survivors, we will confidentially compile the names we all know were regularly in the Epstein world, and it will be done by survivors and for survivors; no one else is involved."

RELATED: White House slams Massie's Epstein bill as a 'very hostile act' — some Republicans sign on anyway

As one of 23 co-sponsors, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) has filed a petition to force a vote on Khanna's bill in Congress. He would need 218 House members to sign the petition to force the vote, which would likely include all 212 Democrats.

According to BBC, four Republicans have already signed, including Massie himself, Greene, Nancy Mace (S.C.), and Lauren Boebert (Colo.).

In a comment to NBC News this week, the White House slammed Massie's push for the bill to get a vote, calling it "a very hostile act to the administration."

Massie has responded, stating that President Trump "may be covering for some rich and powerful people," according to The Hill.

RELATED: Epstein victims have identified other 'persons of interest,' House Oversight Committee chair says

Lisa Phillips speaks during a rally in support of the victims of disgraced financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

In comments alongside the Epstein victims, Greene called the fight for transparency "the most important" battle currently in Congress.

"Fighting for innocent people," Greene added, stating that the women she stood with have never received justice.

Greene continued, noting she become aware that Epstein rubbed shoulders with elites in the United States, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Israel.

"Jeffrey Epstein, somehow, was able to walk among the most rich, powerful people, not only in America, but foreign countries," Greene claimed.

She stressed that the scandal is something that should "never happen in America" and that the issue is not something that should drive a political wedge between Republicans and Democrats.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

