Establishment Democrat's congressional career takes a turn: 'This decision has not been easy'

Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York has long been a pillar of the Democrat establishment in Washington, D.C. After 50 years in public office, the 78-year-old made a consequential announcement with respect to his congressional career.

As of Monday night, Nadler will no longer be seeking re-election in 2026, leaving a vacant seat in the heart of Manhattan. Nadler said that although his decision to retire was difficult, the longtime lawmaker wants "to pass the torch to a new generation" of Democrat leadership.

'I don’t know what the future beyond 2026 holds.'

"This decision has not been easy," Nadler said in a statement. "But I know in my heart it is the right one and that it is the right time to pass the torch to a new generation."

Nadler was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1992 after serving in the New York State Assembly for 15 years. During his congressional tenure, he also served as chair of the House Judiciary Committee from 2019 to 2023.

RELATED: 3 Senate races that could flip the balance of power: 'This is a wake-up call'

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Notably, Nadler has not made clear what his next professional endeavor will be following his retirement.

"I don’t know what the future beyond 2026 holds, but I plan to stay fully engaged in the community that is my home and in the causes that I’ve championed throughout my life," Nadler said.

"My plans for the next 16 months, however, are clear. I will continue to give everything I have to defend our democracy, protect our institutions, and fight for the values that as Americans and New Yorkers we share.”

RELATED: Exclusive: GOP lawmaker introduces bill barring illegal aliens from 'sabotaged' census

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

In a recent interview, Nadler said the aftermath of former President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race was formative for the Democratic Party, noting that it "really said something about the necessity for generational change in the party."



"I think I want to respect that," Nadler said.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!