Ex-Republican changes his name to 'No-Trump' and runs as a Democrat — but it doesn't pay off

A former businessman looking to unseat an incumbent senator made a desperate move to win the Democratic Senate primary in Delaware — to disappointing results.

On Tuesday, E. No-Trump Hansen finished a distant fourth in the primary. Sen. Chris Coons, who has held the seat since 2010, won in a landslide, carrying 78% of the expected vote, according to NBC News.

'The name E. (Eric) No-Trump Hansen isn't a gimmick — it's his complete commitment to positive change.'

Hansen earned about 3,400 votes, or just 3.9% of the expected total. Jeff Appelhans and Mary Louve finished second and third, respectively.

Just after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Coons, who turned 63 last week, claimed victory on social media: "Thank you to every volunteer and grassroots donor who supported this campaign, and to every Democrat who raised their hand to run for office in Delaware. This moment requires all of us, and I’m proud to be in this fight with you."

With a powerful incumbent like Coons seeking re-election, Hansen was always a long shot in the race, but he changed his name from Eric Hansen to E. No-Trump Hansen to prove his "commitment" to the cause.

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Nathan Posner/Anadolu/Getty Images

"The name E. (Eric) No-Trump Hansen isn't a gimmick — it's his complete commitment to positive change," his campaign website reads.

When he made the name-change is unclear, but Fox News noted that he used it on his official statement of candidacy, dated July 20, 2026.

"Trump has said he’ll go after his critics by any means available," Hansen explained to WHYY last month. "He will go after me, but I’m willing to bear that risk anyway — because the alternative is letting things get worse for Delawareans."

His name is not the only major change Hansen has made lately.

In 2024, he ran for Senate in Delaware as a Republican, suffering a crushing defeat by Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester, 56% to 39%. State records show he ran under the name "Eric Hansen."

Hansen did not respond to request for comment from Blaze News.

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