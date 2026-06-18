Exclusive: CBP stops $984K worth of suspected cocaine from crossing border into Texas

Customs and Border Protection agents prevented more than $984,000 worth of suspected cocaine from crossing the U.S.-Mexico border into Texas last weekend, according to a press release obtained exclusively by Blaze News.

“Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers along the southwest border stop illegal activity and facilitate lawful entry for millions of legitimate travelers into the United States,” the press release read.

'These drugs will not reach American streets thanks to the continuous vigilance of our frontline officers.'

CBP highlighted two separate incidents that the agency claimed occurred at the Laredo Field Office ports of entry.

On Friday, federal officers at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge in Laredo referred the driver of a 2020 Nissan Frontier for a secondary inspection, which included a canine unit and a nonintrusive inspection system examination. CBP officers discovered several packages of suspected cocaine, totaling 50.75 pounds, with an estimated street value of $677,617, concealed within the vehicle, the press release said.

CBP seized the suspected narcotics, and Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver, a 56-year-old male Mexican citizen.

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Image source: Customs and Border Protection

The following day, CBP officers at Camino Real Bridge in Eagle Pass seized another 22.97 pounds of suspected cocaine after they referred a 53-year-old male Mexican citizen for a secondary inspection, the press release said. Federal agents discovered 13 packages of suspected narcotics, with an estimated street value of $306,723, hidden within the driver’s 2015 Toyota Camry.

He was also arrested by HSI special agents, who are investigating both incidents.

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JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

“These back-to-back cocaine seizures at different ports of entry within the Laredo Field Office area of responsibility underscore not only the reality of the drug threat we face daily, but our officers’ keen ability to apply inspection experience and technology to take down these drug loads,” stated Donald Kusser, the director of field operations for the Laredo Field Office. “These drugs will not reach American streets thanks to the continuous vigilance of our frontline officers.”

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