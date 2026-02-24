Exclusive: DHS dispels legacy media’s claims about family detention center

The Department of Homeland Security dispelled false claims from the legacy media about Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Dilley Immigration Processing Center in Frio County, Texas.

A NBC News report on Feb. 13 described the Dilley center as a "remote, prison-like facility" with "inhumane conditions," according to human rights advocates. The article claimed that the center has unsanitary conditions and lengthy wait times for medical care. A recent ProPublica article and another from the New York Times echoed similar allegations.

'The fact is being in detention is a choice.'

A DHS press release exclusively obtained by Blaze News debunked falsehoods about the Dilley facility.

The agency stated that the center has a full medical staff, including physicians, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, psychologists, pharmacy staff, and medical support personnel.

The facility reportedly provides detainees a thorough medical screening within 12 hours of arrival. Children undergo pediatric assessments that include evaluations of growth, development, behavior, and nutrition. Additionally, specialized off-site services such as hospitalization, specialty consultations, and lab testing are available.

Families are provided with life-sustaining medication immediately, the DHS stated.

RELATED: Vance crushes false narrative about ICE 'arresting' 5-year-old boy

Photo by Jabin Botsford/the Washington Post via Getty Images

"Medical services, including mental health and dental, are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and if necessary, medical providers refer residents to outside specialists or hospitals," the agency's press release read.

The staff accommodates special diets and allergies as needed.

"The Dilley facility is retrofitted for families. Children have access to teachers, classrooms, and curriculum booklets for math, reading, and spelling. They have access to age-appropriate books, toys, and outdoor activities. All of this is generously funded by the U.S. taxpayer," the DHS stated. "Infant care packages include formula, baby food, bottles, diapers, wipes, and hygiene items; the facility also provides sippy cups and cribs. Adults with children are housed in facilities that provide for their safety, security, and medical needs."

RELATED: 'Quite literally insane': DHS responds to new scheme from LA activists to warn illegal aliens about ICE

Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Families have access to religious services, visits from clergy, a law library, attorney visitation, and mail services.

"Being in detention is a choice," the DHS noted, adding that all foreign nationals illegally in the U.S. are encouraged to self-deport immediately.

"The media and sanctuary politicians have repeated false claims about the ICE Dilley facility, including that children are denied medical care and don't have educational resources," DHS Deputy Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis stated. "The truth is this facility provided proper medical care for all detainees, including access to a pediatrician. Children have access to teachers' classrooms, books, and toys. The fact is being in detention is a choice. We encourage all parents to take control of their departure by using the CBP Home app and receiving a free flight home and $2,600."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!