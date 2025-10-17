Exclusive: ICE takes down child predator, murderer, and other violent 'dirtbags'

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers have arrested a child predator, a murderer, and other violent illegal-alien criminals this week, according to a Department of Homeland Security press release obtained exclusively by Blaze News.

'Some of the dirtbags arrested included pedophiles, murderers, and drug traffickers.'

ICE continues to take the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens off of America’s streets despite the ongoing government shutdown, the release noted.

"Nothing will slow ICE down, not even the Democrats’ government shutdown," it read.

The DHS highlighted the Thursday arrests of five convicted criminals who are in the U.S. illegally.

ICE officers captured Sergio Ivaan Martinez, a 30-year-old child sexual predator from Mexico who was living in Dallas, Texas. According to the Texas Public Sex Offender registry, Martinez was previously convicted in early 2014 of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact. His judgment was listed as “probation/community supervision.”

Sergio Ivaan Martinez. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

Law enforcement nabbed Chay Jungle Her, an illegal alien from Laos who was previously convicted of homicide-murder and assault with intent to do great bodily harm in Flint, Michigan.

Chay Jungle Her. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

Jose Andres Gomez-Matarrita, an illegal immigrant from Costa Rica, had a criminal record in New Hanover County, North Carolina, for strangulation and second-degree kidnapping.

Jose Andres Gomez-Matarrita. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

ICE arrested Enzo David Fernandez-Morales, a Venezuelan national convicted of engaging in organized criminal activity in Hays County, Texas.

Enzo David Fernandez-Morales. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

Officers also locked up Leonardo Estupinan-Nazareno, an Ecuadoran national with a criminal history in Weston, Florida, for importation of cocaine.

Leonardo Estupinan-Nazareno. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

“The Democrats’ government shutdown is not slowing ICE down from removing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from our streets,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin stated.

“Yesterday some of the dirtbags arrested included pedophiles, murderers, and drug traffickers,” McLaughlin continued. “These criminal illegal aliens have no business remaining in this country to terrorize innocent Americans. ICE will NOT stop making America safe again even during the Democrats’ government shutdown.”

