Exclusive: Republicans pen OMAR Act, targeting lawmakers who have 'blurred' ethical lines

Republican lawmakers are pushing new legislation on Capitol Hill aimed at reining in members of Congress who take advantage of campaign finances for personal gain.

Wisconsin Republican Reps. Tom Tiffany and Tony Wied introduced the Oversight for Members And Relatives Act on Friday, known as the OMAR Act, which would prevent candidates' campaign funds from benefiting their spouses. The legislation would also mandate the disclosure of campaign-related payments made to their immediate family members, according to the bill text obtained exclusively by Blaze News.

"Public office should never be used to pad a family's bank account," Tiffany told Blaze News. "For years, members of both parties have blurred ethical lines by paying their spouses with campaign funds and labeling it 'campaign work.'"

"The OMAR Act ends this practice and restores integrity to a system that's been abused for far too long."

A prime example of these "blurred ethical lines" is none other than Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who reportedly paid nearly $2.8 million to her husband's political consulting firm during the 2019-2020 election cycle.

According to Fox News, these payments accounted for nearly 70% of her disbursements during her third quarter, exceeding the total amount all congressional candidates combined paid their immediate relatives during the 2012 election cycle.

"Members of Congress are sent to Washington to represent the interests of their constituents — not to line their spouses’ pockets with campaign funds," Wied told Blaze News.

"We’ve seen far too many egregious examples of politicians exploiting loopholes for personal gain, and the American people are sick of it," Wied added. "I’m proud to stand with Rep. Tiffany to introduce the OMAR Act and put a stop to these shady practices once and for all.”