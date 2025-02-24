Exclusive: Speaker Johnson will work to 'codify' DOGE cuts despite hesitant Republicans

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) told Blaze News in an exclusive interview Monday that Congress will continue to have close ties to Elon Musk's DOGE despite some hesitancy within the Republican conference.

While the DOGE continues to make headlines, some moderate Republicans have signaled concerns about the measures Musk has taken to overhaul federal corruption. Nevertheless, Johnson has reaffirmed his support for Musk, saying it's his responsibility to "codify" the DOGE's directives in Congress.



'I have to codify a lot of what is being done in the executive branch, and that is the legislative process.'

"I think finding the inefficiency, finding the massive examples of fraud, waste, and abuse is something that's long overdue," Johnson told Blaze News. "It's something that should be applauded, and it will help us with budgeting going forward. I really do believe it's transformational and revolutionary — I use the word intentionally — in the way government works. It's something we applaud."

Johnson also told Blaze News that he has remained in close contact with Musk as he and President Donald Trump have rolled out the DOGE's directives in the last few weeks.

"We were texting last night," Johnson said of Musk.

Although Johnson has maintained a close relationship with Musk and the White House, he noted that he still has to bridge the gap between the DOGE and potential GOP defectors.

"I have to codify a lot of what is being done in the executive branch, and that is the legislative process," Johnson said. "We have to find a consensus point. It's the requirement of the job, especially with a small margin. So we've got to find the kind of balancing point where the people on this side of the conference and this side of the conference will all agree. And we'll find them."

Although Johnson and the DOGE have largely been on the same page, he acknowledged that there is room for debate between Congress and the White House. Ultimately, Johnson and the DOGE share the same objective: addressing federal corruption and chipping away at the growing national debt.

"We have to get control of that problem," Johnson added. "That's why I said for these extra funds that we're finding, the new revenue sources, we should use it to pay down the nation's debt. That's the most fiscally responsible thing, and everyone, every American, every individual will see the benefit of that. Not just an immediate benefit, but for a long time to come."