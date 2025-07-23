Explosive declassified report: Russia DID have secret dirt on the 2016 election — but it wasn’t about Trump

A newly declassified report may have blown the lid off of Democrats' claims that Russia aimed to help President Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

An oversight report from the House Intelligence Committee, released by DNI Tulsi Gabbard Wednesday, revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin knew the Democratic National Committee was concerned about Hillary Clinton's health during her 2016 campaign.

Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The September 2020 report stated that the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service "possessed DNC communications that Clinton was suffering from 'intensified psycho-emotional problems, including uncontrolled fits of anger, aggression, and cheerfulness.' Clinton was placed on a daily regimen of 'heavy tranquilizers' and while afraid of losing, she remained 'obsessed with a thirst for power.'"

It noted that then-President Barack Obama and other Democratic leaders "found the state of Secretary Clinton's health to be 'extraordinarily alarming' and felt it could have [a] 'serious negative impact' on her election prospects."

Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck wrote in a post on X, "Tulsi Gabbard just released a document that reveals the Russians DID have dirt on a 2016 presidential campaign. But it wasn’t Trump’s. It was Hillary Clinton’s. I wonder if this is what the FBI was looking for when they raided Mar-a-Lago?"

Photo by GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"If Putin really wanted Trump to win, why wouldn't he put this out?" Beck questioned. "Russia probably thought Clinton was going to win, which would be good for them because they had all this dirt on her."

"But instead of being truthful with us, President Obama ordered the Intelligence Community to make it look like Trump's a Russian puppet. This was a planned and coordinated coup," Beck added.

Sarah Bedford, an investigations editor for the Washington Examiner, reached a similar conclusion.

"Russia had hacked info suggesting Hillary Clinton was in a mental & physical health crisis but did not leak it. Obama officials did not mention this when trying to make it look like Putin's goal was helping Trump. If that were true, Putin would've leaked the most damaging stuff," Bedford wrote.

