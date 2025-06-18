Explosive devices found at home of man arrested near No Kings protest allegedly carrying a gun and ammunition

Police said they found a pipe bomb and other improvised explosive devices at the home of a man who was arrested near a No Kings protest in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Law enforcement searched the home of 31-year-old Kevin Krebs on Conestoga Road in East Whiteland Township on Monday evening and disabled all of the explosives, according to a spokesperson for the West Chester Police Department.

'I always tell him, you are safe always. You're always being protected. You're never in any harm's way.'

Officials had initially said that seven explosives had been found at the home but later said the total number came to 13 explosive devices.

Krebs had a fully loaded Sig Sauer P320 handgun under a long yellow raincoat when he was spotted at the protest Saturday, according to police. He also was found with ammunition, an M9 bayonet, a pocketknife, pepper spray, a ski mask, and gloves.

Police said they found an AR-15 style rifle on the floor of his SUV.

Investigators said they also found sketches of explosive devices in the home, as well as tactical vests and other items.

Krebs was initially released on a $250,000 bond, but he was rearrested and denied bail. He is being held at the Chester County Prison and faces a slew of charges, including 13 counts of weapons of mass destruction.

Krebs' younger brother told WPVI-TV that the suspect carried the weapons for his protection.

"In his brain, he's scared," said Alex Krebs. "I always tell him, you are safe always. You're always being protected. You're never in any harm's way."

In a separate incident from the protest in Riverside, California, an SUV driver barreled into protesters after they surrounded the vehicle and one damaged a rear brake lamp. Police are trying to identify the driver, and one woman suffered critical injuries from the incident.

