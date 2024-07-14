'They blew his head off!' Eyewitness alleges Trump's shooter crawled onto nearby roof, law enforcement was slow to react

A witness to the assassination attempt on President Trump said not only that he saw the shooter get into position but that authorities were slow to react to him and other witnesses bringing the shooter's position to their attention.

A man who said he was near the Trump rally where the former president was shot at told a reporter from the BBC that he saw the shooter when he approached the rally after hosting a party.

"You weren't inside the event but you were just outside it. Tell us what you saw," the BBC reporter prompted the witness.

After noting that he was having a party, the witness said that once he and his friends heard Trump speaking, their plan was to walk across the field and listen to his remarks.

'Why is there not Secret Service on all of these roofs here?'

"We couldn't see [Trump], but we could hear him," the witness said, wearing a Trump visor.

"We walked up, and probably five to seven minutes of Trump speaking ... we noticed a guy crawling ... up the roof of the building beside us, 50 feet away from us."

"We're standing there and we're pointing at the guy," the witness continued, before the BBC reporter interrupted.

"He had a gun?"

"He had a rifle, we could clearly see him with a rifle. Absolutely," the witness said.

'The guy was on the roof right there!'

"Police were running around and we were like 'hey man, there's a guy on the roof with a rifle!' And the police were like 'huh? What?!'"

"Next thing you know I was thinking to myself, why is Trump still speaking? Why have they not pulled him off the stage, I'm standing there pointing at him for two or three minutes," he alleged.

The witness explained that he believed he saw Secret Service attempting to locate the alleged shooter with binoculars, but they were likely unable to, due to how the nearby rooftops were oriented.

"Next thing you know, five shots rang out."

The man said with "100%" certainty that the shots came from the man on the roof.

"Why is there not Secret Service on all of these roofs here? This is not a big place!" he exclaimed.

"Did you see what happened to him?" the reporter asked about the alleged shooter.

"Oh yeah, they blew his head off," the witness replied. "Secret Service blew his head off ... absolutely, 100%" he added.

"[Secret Service] crawled up on the roof, they had their guns pointed at him, made sure he was dead, he was dead, and that was it. It was over."

"The guy was on the roof right there!"

After being asked if he was familiar with firearms, the witness stated that "it was a rifle of some sort," adding that the man was seemingly wearing tan-colored clothing.

According to the Associated Press, the investigation is being treated by law enforcement as an assassination attempt, and the shooter and one victim are reported as dead.

NBC News reported that President Biden released a statement from Delaware, detailing that he was praying for Trump's health.

"I'm grateful to hear that he's safe and doing well. I'm praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information," Biden said. "Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There's no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."



