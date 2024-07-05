Pro-Palestinian demonstrators on New York City street during Fourth of July celebrations, July 4, 2024. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
'F*** America! F*** Israel!' Pro-Palestinian radicals burn American flags amid July 4 celebrations in NYC, journalist says
July 05, 2024
Protesters — most of whom wore face coverings and ultra-chic, left-wing keffiyeh scarves — chanted the familiar 'Free, free Palestine!' slogan.
Pro-Palestinian radicals burned American flags amid July 4 celebrations in New York City and ran amok in the streets, according to videos posted on X by journalist Oliya Scootercaster.
One clip, which has been viewed nearly 500,000 times, shows protesters Thursday burning American flags in Washington Square Park, the journalist wrote in the video's caption. Protesters — most of whom wore face coverings and ultra-chic, left-wing keffiyeh scarves — chanted the familiar "Free, free Palestine!" slogan.
Part of the clip showed protesters hollering, 'Piggy, piggy, oink, oink!' at officers.
At the start of the clip, a detractor challenged protesters, calling them "terrorists," cursing them out, and telling them to leave the United States if they don't like it. One protester hollered back, "F*** America! F*** Israel!"
As night fell, protesters were caught on another video running amok through New York City streets carrying huge Palestinian flags; one radical lit up the streets with a flare. Scootercaster's caption noted that a "Revolution! Revolution!" chant was heard during the "Flood Manhattan on July 4th" march.
Scootercaster wrote in the caption of another clip that pro-Palestinian protesters "set off smoke bombs and flares to block view of fireworks for crowds gathered in the Chelsea viewing area for Independence Day."
According to photos from Getty Images, New York City police officers made several arrests amid the protests:
Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images
Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images
A fourth video Scootercaster posted showed large groups of NYPD officers contending with what appeared to be hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters flooding the streets. Part of the clip showed protesters hollering, "Piggy, piggy, oink, oink!" at officers. Another section of the video showed cops attempting to handcuff one protester.
(H/T: The Daily Caller)
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Sr. Editor, News
Dave Urbanski is a senior editor for Blaze News.
DaveVUrbanski
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.