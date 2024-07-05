'F*** America! F*** Israel!' Pro-Palestinian radicals burn American flags amid July 4 celebrations in NYC, journalist says

Pro-Palestinian radicals burned American flags amid July 4 celebrations in New York City and ran amok in the streets, according to videos posted on X by journalist Oliya Scootercaster.

One clip, which has been viewed nearly 500,000 times, shows protesters Thursday burning American flags in Washington Square Park, the journalist wrote in the video's caption. Protesters — most of whom wore face coverings and ultra-chic, left-wing keffiyeh scarves — chanted the familiar "Free, free Palestine!" slogan.

Part of the clip showed protesters hollering, 'Piggy, piggy, oink, oink!' at officers.

At the start of the clip, a detractor challenged protesters, calling them "terrorists," cursing them out, and telling them to leave the United States if they don't like it. One protester hollered back, "F*** America! F*** Israel!"

As night fell, protesters were caught on another video running amok through New York City streets carrying huge Palestinian flags; one radical lit up the streets with a flare. Scootercaster's caption noted that a "Revolution! Revolution!" chant was heard during the "Flood Manhattan on July 4th" march.

Scootercaster wrote in the caption of another clip that pro-Palestinian protesters "set off smoke bombs and flares to block view of fireworks for crowds gathered in the Chelsea viewing area for Independence Day."

According to photos from Getty Images, New York City police officers made several arrests amid the protests:

Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

A fourth video Scootercaster posted showed large groups of NYPD officers contending with what appeared to be hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters flooding the streets. Part of the clip showed protesters hollering, "Piggy, piggy, oink, oink!" at officers. Another section of the video showed cops attempting to handcuff one protester.

(H/T: The Daily Caller)



