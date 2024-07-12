'False charge': WH press association president denies the group submits questions to Biden in advance

NBC News White House reporter Kelly O'Donnell, who is the president of the White House Correspondents' Association, denied reporters submit questions to the Biden White House before participating in a press conference.

The accusation reached a fever pitch during President Biden's high-stakes solo press conference at the conclusion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization conference in Washington, D.C., due to Biden clearly consulting a list of reporters to call on during his conference.

"For the first time this year, our [White House] press corps was able to question the president in a solo news conference. Our colleagues asked a range of questions on the president’s candidacy, his party and opponent, his ability to lead for another term in a complex and dangerous world. Pres. Biden presented his message and addressed critics. These exchanges serve the American people well with much at stake," O'Donnell posted on X.

She then followed it up with the denial of submitting questions ahead of time, saying it was a "false charge," and reporters did "not know who would be selected in advance."

The accusation arose after a Getty photographer snapped a photo of Biden holding a card detailing the name, picture, and outlet he was supposed to call on during a press conference in April of last year. The card also had what appeared to be a question about Biden's policy regarding semiconductor manufacturing.

The card is titled as "Question #1."

The Los Angeles Times' Courtney Subramanian was called on first by Biden. Her question was very similar to what was written on the card.

Despite the clearly questionable note card and its ramifications, no one in the White House press corps seemed interested in telling the public what the card was or how the process truly works. This comes as White House staff members have leaked to reporters in recent days about how highly controlled Biden's meetings with donors and Cabinet members are, which include submitting questions and topics they will be discussing in advance.

