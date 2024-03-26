Families in Massachusetts overflow shelters must reapply monthly, demonstrate attempts to become independent

Families residing in Massachusetts overflow shelters must reapply monthly while providing evidence of their attempts to move out of the shelter and become independent, Democratic Gov. Maura Healey announced on Monday.



According to a recent press release, Healey’s administration is tightening its restrictions on the state’s overflow shelters. The governor believes the additional requirements will encourage families to find alternative, more stable housing while the state continues to contend with an over-capacity shelter system amid the ongoing migrant crisis.

Starting on May 1, families residing in overflow shelter sites will be required to undergo a recertification process each month to continue their stay. Their reapplication must demonstrate attempts to find a path out of the shelter. Families who do not provide this evidence may not be eligible to remain in the state’s shelter system.

Families with children and pregnant women are eligible for the state’s Emergency Assistance shelter program. The state noted that “less than half” of the families utilizing the emergency services “are new arrivals to Massachusetts.”

“During this recertification process, they will be evaluated on whether they have participated in state-provided services to help them move toward independence, including applying for a work authorization, participating in a workforce training program, submitting job applications, taking English classes, and engaging in a search for housing. Families will be permitted to remain at sites as long as they continue to engage these services and activities,” read the press release from Healey’s office.

Emergency Assistance Director General Scott Rice called the new measure “a responsible step” toward addressing the state’s overwhelmed shelter system.

“We have said for months now that our system is at capacity, and we do not have the space, providers or funding to continue expanding,” Rice stated. “Families will need to demonstrate that they’ve taken action to get on a path toward independence and out of shelter.”

According to Healey’s office, the state’s shelter system has been “operating at capacity for months.”

“Last fall, the administration announced that the system could no longer safely or responsibly expand and established a waiting list. Families who qualify for EA and are on the waiting list are eligible to stay at the state’s safety-net sites, which currently serve approximately 200 families,” the press release added.

Families currently utilizing the EA program and new applicants will be notified about the policy change. According to Healey’s office, the new measure does not affect those staying at shelter sites operated by the United Way of Massachusetts Bay.

The state plans to open an additional overflow shelter site next month at the former Chelsea Soldiers’ Home facility, which has been vacant and was scheduled for demolition. The new facility will be able to provide shelter space to roughly 100 families.

Healey told reporters on Monday, “It’s important as we look to manage this responsibly.”

“If they don’t have a good reason for not fulfilling requirements then they will lose their spot,” she continued. “The whole idea of this is to divert people from our emergency shelter system, to get them on a different path.”

Paul Craney of Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance told Blaze News that Healey and the Massachusetts legislature have repeatedly voted against reforms that could have solved the state's migrant crisis.

"The Governor's plan utterly fails to address the underlying cause of the fiscal, humanitarian, health care, and housing crises we are currently facing. So long as we give people, anywhere in the world, a blank check to receive Massachusetts public benefits, people will continue to fight tooth and nail to get here and collect those benefits," he stated.

"No amount of reapplication requirements will fix this. The Right to Shelter law was designed to ensure the indigent and homeless of the Commonwealth had access to housing, not to act as a clearing house for people flooding across our open southern border," Craney added.

"If the House is actually serious about solving this crisis, then they need to focus on reforming the generous taxpayer funded benefits offered, starting with a residency requirement for the state's right-to-shelter law," he continued. "This will at least act as a deterrent so the entire world isn't trying to get in line for free housing in one of the most expensive housing markets on the planet."

Elizabeth Sweet of the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition expressed concern that the new measures will "create unnecessary red tape, sow confusion, and ultimately, place more families on the street."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!