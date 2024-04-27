Families of Boeing crash victims speak out, demand consequences for the company's errors

Boeing has consistently come under fire since a door plug blew out mid-flight on an Alaska Airlines flight earlier this year. Some of the scrutiny the company has faced has come as a result of deadly errors in manufacturing, according to Fox News Digital.

One mother — who reportedly lost her daughter in a 2019 Boeing crash — has demanded the aircraft manufacturer be held to account for those killed in at least two separate crashes.

Nadia Milleron appeared on "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday, saying: "The executives made these decisions, and they have to be personally accountable. They should be prosecuted, the executives personally, because that is what makes behavior change in Boeing. People have to face...their decisions."

The report mentioned that Milleron, along with family members of 346 individuals who were killed in Boeing crashes, is set to meet with Justice Department officials on Wednesday to discuss the matter.

Fox News Digital reported:

In October 2018, Lion Air Flight 610 crashed shortly after takeoff into the Java Sea near Indonesia, killing all 189 passengers and crew on board. Only months later, in March 2019, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed in March 2019, killing all 157 passengers and crew on board

The 737 Max was grounded in the U.S. on March 13, 2019, and Department of Justice launched an investigation into Boeing on behalf of the families.

ABC News reported that Attorney Paul G. Cassell said on Wednesday that "[t]he meetings with the Department of Justice were what we feared — all for show and without substance."

"It is clear that they are only interested in seeing through the rigged Deferred Prosecution Agreement they brokered with Boeing without the involvement of the very families whose lives were shattered due to the company's fraud and misconduct," Cassell continued.

"We will pursue every avenue to continue our challenge of the DPA and ensure Boeing is truly held accountable," he concluded.

The Justice Department reached a deferred prosecution agreement with Boeing during the investigation, according to reports.

Ike Riffel, the fathers of two sons who were killed in a 2019 Ethiopia crash, said the agreement was a "big corporate probation," adding that he was "very angry" about the agreement.

"It was a backroom deal made in Texas, which is something that we wondered why it went to the state of Texas. Boeing has no presence in the state of Texas. We were told as families that there was no criminal investigation into Boeing. And then, out of nowhere, we read in the newspapers about this deferred prosecution agreement."

The deferred prosecution agreement stated that if Boeing could abide by the terms for just three years, there would be no charges made against the company or executives.

"Boeing did not behave well," Milleron said.

"The blowout in the Alaska Airlines happened…days before the agreement was to expire. And so we're bringing all this evidence, all the complaints by pilots of malfunctions in the new planes that they're flying. There are many, many other warning bells beside the blowout. So that was just the biggest one. But there's many other malfunctions, many more warning bells than before our crashes."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!