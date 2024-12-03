Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis ordered to turn over communications with Jan. 6 committee and special counsel Jack Smith

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was found by a court to have violated an open records request and ordered to turn over communications with the congressional committee investigating Jan. 6 as well as those with special counsel Jack Smith.

The lawsuit filed by Judicial Watch in March sought the records from Willis' office in accordance with the Georgia Open Records Act, but Willis was unresponsive to the request, leading to a default judgment.

'This is the first time in our experience a government official has been found in default for not showing up in court to answer an open records lawsuit.'

The Fulton County Supreme Court judgment found that Willis “never moved to open default on any basis (not even during the period when she could have opened default as a matter of right), she never paid costs, and she never offered up a meritorious defense.”

Willis is ordered to produce the communications records within five days to Judicial Watch.

The district attorney has been actively seeking the prosecution of President-elect Donald Trump over allegations that he illegally sought to overturn the official election results of the 2020 presidential campaign.

A hearing has also been scheduled to determine whether Willis should pay court fees for Judicial Watch.

“Fani Willis is something else. We’ve been doing this work for 30 years, and this is the first time in our experience a government official has been found in default for not showing up in court to answer an open records lawsuit," read a statement from Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

“Judicial Watch looks forward to getting any documents from the Fani Willis operation about collusion with the Biden administration and Nancy Pelosi’s Congress on her unprecedented and compromised ‘get-Trump’ prosecution,” he added.

Also on Tuesday, Willis faced a tremendous blow to her career when the last two defendants in the longest-running trial in Georgia were acquitted. Deamonte Kendrick was found not guilty of all charges filed by Willis, and Shannon Stillwell was also acquitted of all charges except one by a Fulton County jury.

Willis has been excoriated for having a romantic relationship with a deputy attorney general as their office fought to prosecute Trump. That case is the last surviving of Trump's four cases, three of which were dropped or postponed after Trump's election victory.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!