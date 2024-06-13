CNN anchor confronts Nathan Wade with key question about relationship with Fani Willis — then his 'consultant' steps in

A media consultant for Nathan Wade abruptly interrupted a sit-down interview with CNN that aired on Wednesday.

Wade is the former special prosecutor whom Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) hired to help lead the racketeering case against Donald Trump for alleged election interference. That case nearly imploded earlier this year when Wade's romantic relationship with Willis became public. Wade later stepped down, and a judge allowed the case to proceed.

'The public has a clear snapshot that this is clearly just a distraction. It is not a relevant issue in this case.'

About 20 minutes into an interview, CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins asked Wade a question about his relationship that his handlers didn't like.

"Just to clarify, when did the romantic relationship between the two of you start?" Collins asked.

That question is important because Wade and Willis testified under oath that their relationship began after Willis hired Wade as a special prosecutor. If the contrary is true, it means that both attorneys have perjured themselves and tainted the election interference case.

At first, Wade began to answer the question, albeit with stumbling answers about "exact dates." But his off-screen "media consultant" abruptly stopped him from providing a substantive answer.

For nearly a minute, Wade and his consultant huddled together off-screen and discussed how to answer the question.

Microphones, unfortunately, did not pick up any of the conversation.

"Everything OK?" Collins asked when Wade returned to his chair.

But now, instead of providing an answer to the question, Wade appeared more disciplined and dodged the question completely.

"I believe that the public has — through the testimony and other interviews — the public has a clear snapshot that this is clearly just a distraction," Wade said. "It is not a relevant issue in this case. And I think that we should be focusing on more of the facts and the indictment in the case."

When Collins pushed for an answer, Wade refused to say anything of substance.

It's not clear, moreover, why Wade did not want to answer the question if it is true that his relationship with Willis began when they both claim it did.

Contrary to Wade's claims, details about when Willis and Wade began their relationship are very relevant to the Trump case because the Fulton County DA's office paid Wade substantial sums of money for his work and, as some defense attorneys in the case have argued, the romantic relationship allowed Willis to benefit financially from prosecuting Trump.

If the romantic relationship began before the investigation was initiated, defense attorneys will argue the case is tainted by unethical behavior that violates the defendants' due process rights.

