'Far less gay': UFC fighter Sean Strickland posts fake Bud Light ad commemorating Pride Month

To kick off Pride Month this year, a famous UFC fighter has posted an AI video that takes a shot at past woke corporate pandering — and several shots at the face of Bud Light's biggest mistake.

On Tuesday, UFC fighter Sean Strickland posted an AI-generated video of him sparring with a likeness of Dylan Mulvaney, the infamous transgender-identifying influencer to whom Bud Light once sent commemorative cans of beer to celebrate his "365 Days of Girlhood."

'I've yet to see one rainbow flag. We're back!!!'

In the video, Strickland can be seen punching Mulvaney several times in the octagon before knocking him out.

RELATED: Sean Strickland mocks 'mentally stunted famous women'

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Mulvaney is wearing a pink dress and gloves in the AI video.

The end of the video cuts away from the fight and reveals that it is a fake Bud Light commercial. "Bud Light. The official beer sponsor of UFC," a voiceover says.

Strickland captioned the Instagram video, saying, "I've yet to see one rainbow flag. We're back!!!" He also mentioned Bud Light in the caption.

At the time of this writing, Strickland's fake Bud Light commercial garnered roughly 123,700 likes on Instagram.

In that same spirit, Strickland, who has been very active on X lately, lauded the changes in June 2026 compared to Pride Months in the past, crediting the current administration: "Say what you want about Trump but June has got far less gay." He included several clapping hand emojis in the post.

Strickland has, however, also been vocal in his criticism of Trump in other areas. "Being elected in 2024 was the easiest job. ... Better trade deals[.] Cut regulations[.] More gas[.] More building[.] No new wars[.] Enforce immigration laws[.] Thats it ... thats all you had to do and we would of been happy," he posted May 28.

Strickland celebrated his 31st professional career win in early May after a split decision in his face-off against Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 328.

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