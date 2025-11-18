Federal court sides with radical activists, strikes down new Texas congressional map on 'racial' grounds

A federal court sided with advocacy groups, including the League of United Latin American Citizens, challenging the redistricted map of Texas and ordered that the old map be used for the 2026 election.

The three-judge panel of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas found that challengers to the law would likely be able to prove that it was racially gerrymandered. Two judges ruled in favor, while one dissented.

"The public perception of this case is that it’s about politics," wrote U.S. Judge Jeffrey Brown in the ruling. "To be sure, politics played a role in drawing the 2025 Map. But it was much more than just politics. Substantial evidence shows that Texas racially gerrymandered the 2025 Map."

Brown was appointed to the court by President Donald Trump in 2019.

Democrats cheered the decision.

"A federal court just stopped one of the most brazen attempts to steal our democracy that Texas has ever seen," said Texas state Rep. Gene Wu (D).

LULAC accused the Texas legislature of acting illegally in a previous statement about the case.

"Rather than remedying constitutional flaws in its previous map, lawmakers adopted a new plan that reduces opportunities for voters of color to have an equal voice," the group said. "The map was pushed through in a rushed, opaque process that shut out meaningful public input and ignored widespread testimony about the harm it would cause."

The case could be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court; however, candidates must file for their campaigns by a Dec. 9 deadline.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott previously denied the accusation that the redistricting was discriminatory.

"Democrats claiming that redistricting is racist are lying. 4 of the 5 districts the Texas Legislature is drawing will be Hispanic districts," read a statement from his office on social media.

The other judge who agreed with Brown was appointed by former President Barack Obama, while the dissenting judge was appointed by former President Ronald Reagan.

Redistricting in Texas has been used by California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) to justify redistricting in California in order to counteract the seats that may be gained by Republicans in Congress. The Department of Justice has joined a lawsuit against California on the basis that its gerrymandering scheme is also racially discriminatory against non-Hispanics.

