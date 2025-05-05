Federal court rejects Trump admin revocation of legal status granted to hundreds of thousands of migrants

The legal status of hundreds of thousands of migrants from Venezuela, Haiti, Cuba, and Nicaragua will be continued after a federal appeals court ruled against the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump revoked the Temporary Protected Status for the migrants as a part of his effort for mass deportations from the U.S. The administration had appealed a judge's order to halt the revocation of legal status, but the request was rejected on Monday.

'We need to follow the rule of law and not some advice from an activist judge who makes a foolish ruling.'

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security had terminated a TPS extension for 600,000 Venezuelans in January that had been issued under the former Biden administration.

In April, San Francisco-based U.S. District Judge Edward Chen blocked the termination of TPS and suggested that the action was motivated by racism.

"The secretary made sweeping negative generalizations about Venezuelan TPS beneficiaries," said Chen of DHS Sec. Kristi Noem. "Acting on the basis of a negative group stereotype and generalizing such stereotype to the entire group is the classic example of racism."

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals based in Boston, Massachusetts, denied Trump's appeal of a separate and similar order from the U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama.

"The early termination, without any case-by-case justification, of legal status for noncitizens who have complied with DHS programs and entered the country lawfully undermines the rule of law," said Talwani in her ruling.

Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, vehemently criticized the ruling that opposed Trump's order.

"TPS isn't meant to be decades long," Homan said previously. "TPS needs to be temporary in nature. We need to follow the rule of law and not some advice from an activist judge who makes a foolish ruling."

