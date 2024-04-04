'Hamas only deserves elimination': Fetterman continues to unflinchingly support Israel

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania is continuing to steadfastly support the nation of Israel as the Jewish state wages war against Hamas in response to the horrific October attack in which terrorists committed atrocities, including rape, murder, and kidnapping.

"Hamas is confident we're going to capitulate—but it's never going to be me. Hamas only deserves elimination. This war is the sum total of daily, raw tragedies. The vast majority of the harshest criticism & all responsibility for this war belongs to Hamas. Stand with Israel," Fetterman said in a tweet.

The senator has been stalwart in supporting Israel and condemning Hamas.

"Hamas is not a group of 'militants' or engaging in 'insurgency'—just rapists and cowards hiding behind innocent civilians," a post last week on the @SenFettermanPA X account read in part. "Israel absolutely has the right to pursue and dismantle Hamas to surrender or neutralization. True peace is possible through this imperative," another post declared.

Israel has acknowledged responsibility for a strike that killed multiple World Central Kitchen humanitarian aid workers. Israel Defense Forces Chief of the General Staff LTG Herzi Halevi said that the attack was not executed with the intent of harming the workers and called it a "mistake that followed a misidentification."

President Joe Biden criticized Israel in a statement, saying that he was "outraged and heartbroken by the deaths" and that Israel has failed to do enough to shield civilians.

"Israel has not done enough to protect aid workers trying to deliver desperately needed help to civilians. Incidents like yesterday's simply should not happen. Israel has also not done enough to protect civilians. The United States has repeatedly urged Israel to deconflict their military operations against Hamas with humanitarian operations, in order to avoid civilian casualties," Biden said in the Tuesday statement.

