Sen. Fetterman hospitalized after getting injured in a fall

A spokesperson for Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania says that the Democrat has been hospitalized after falling while on a morning walk.

Fetterman was quoted as joking about the injury to his face in the statement released Thursday.

"During an early-morning walk, Senator Fetterman sustained a fall near his home in Braddock. Out of an abundance of caution, he was transported to a hospital in Pittsburgh," read the statement.

He is receiving routine observation at the hospital.

"Upon evaluation, it was established he had a ventricular fibrillation flare-up that led to Senator Fetterman feeling light-headed, falling to the ground, and hitting his face, with minor injuries," the spokesperson added.

Fetterman is said to be doing well and opted to stay at the hospital so that doctors can "fine-tune" his medicinal regimen.

A comment from the senator was included: "If you thought my face looked bad before, wait until you see it now!"

Fetterman is one of the few Democrats who split from the party to vote to reopen the government after a budget impasse shut it down.

This is an developing story, and additional information may be added.

