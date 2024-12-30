'Final insult': Biden admin signs off on $5.9 billion more for Ukraine

President Joe Biden approved $2.5 billion in "security assistance" while Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen simultaneously issued another $3.4 billion in "direct budget support" for Ukraine on Monday.

In total, the Biden administration greenlit nearly $6 billion in Ukraine aid in just one day. Since Russia invaded in February 2022, Ukraine has received over $175 billion in aid from the Biden administration, with the president vowing to continue to "work relentlessly" to "strengthen" Ukraine through the remainder of his term.



"The Department of Defense is in the process of delivering hundreds of thousands of artillery rounds, thousands of rockets, and hundreds of armored vehicles which will strengthen Ukraine’s hand as it heads into the winter," Biden said in a Monday statement. "At my direction, the United States will continue to work relentlessly to strengthen Ukraine’s position in this war over the remainder of my time in office."

"Economic assistance from the United States and our allies is crucial for Ukraine’s ability to defend its sovereignty and achieve a just peace by maintaining the critical government services that underpin its brave fight," Yellen said in a Monday statement.

Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, one of the most fiscally conservative House Republicans, pointed out that billions of dollars in foreign funding has become the norm, no matter the party in charge.

“More of the same," Roy told Blaze News. "Funded by a GOP House, by the way."

Other Republicans blame Biden, pointing to the exorbitant price tag that struggling Americans are funding.

"This administration's latest move to send billions more to Ukraine is a final insult to the American people," Republican Rep. Michael Cloud of Texas told Blaze News. "Our border is in crisis, families are crushed under inflation, and instead of addressing these pressing issues, he's funneling our tax dollars overseas. Thankfully, we'll soon have a president who fights for a secure border, protects our families, and defends the priorities of the American people."

"Joe Biden continues to push the limits of constitutionality with his latest unilateral Ukraine giveaway," Republican Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona told Blaze News. "Americans have suffered through four years of America-last policies. The country looks to January 20 with unabated hope."

