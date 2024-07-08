New York man arrested by arson bomb squad for giving 11-year-old son fireworks that set houses on fire

A New York man was arrested by an arson bomb squad for giving his 11-year-old son a firework that set two houses on fire, according to authorities.

According to a press release from the Nassau County Police Department, officers responded around 8:50 a.m. on the 4th of July to reports of a house fire in Levittown, New York.

Police determined that a 33-year-old father gave his 11-year-old son a firework and instructed him to light it. The explosive allegedly malfunctioned and soared into a nearby shed, which caused it to go up in flames.

The blaze in Long Island quickly spread to the defendant's home and then to a neighbor's house.

A single mother renting part of the first home to catch fire was reportedly forced to flee for her life from the burning house.

The Wantagh Fire Department responded and was able to extinguish the fires. However, both homes suffered extensive damage. No injuries were reported.

The Nassau County’s Arson Bomb Squad was also called to the scene and arrested Karamjit Singh without incident.

Singh was charged with second-degree arson, fourth-degree reckless endangerment, unlawfully selling of fireworks to someone under 18, unlawfully possessing fireworks, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Singh was released from jail without bail on Friday after pleading not guilty at his arraignment.

Singh's son was allegedly released to a family member.

Nassau County Fire Marshals launched an investigation into the fiery fireworks accident.



In nearby Suffolk County, a 21-year-old man reportedly severed three fingers on his left hand, damaged two fingers, and suffered burns on his leg in a fireworks accident on July 4th.

A 66-year-old Long Island man from Brentwood lost a hand and several fingers of his second hand after a fireworks explosion on Saturday night, according to WNBC.

As Blaze News previously reported, a South Carolina man was killed after putting a lit firework on top of his head while "showboating" during a 4th of July neighborhood block party. Video caught the last moments of the 41-year-old man's life as he was dancing in an Uncle Sam costume before his tragic, sudden death.

Blaze News also reported on a fatal fireworks accident on Independence Day in Tennessee. A 35-year-old man suffered a large chest wound and died after a firework exploded in his hands.

