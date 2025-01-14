(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Flags will temporarily be full-staff for Trump inauguration, Speaker Johnson announces
January 14, 2025
Despite Biden's proclamation, the flags will be raised for the 47th president.
Speaker Mike Johnson announced on Tuesday that the flags on Capitol Hill will fly at full-staff for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday.
The flags will only temporarily be flown at full-staff before they are returned to half-mast to honor former President Jimmy Carter, who passed away on December 29. President Joe Biden announced that the flags were to be flown at half-mast for 30 days following Carter's passing without specifying any exceptions for Trump's inauguration.
'While we honor the service of a former President, we must also celebrate the service of an incoming President and the bright future ahead for the United States of America.'
On January 20th, the flags at the Capitol will fly at full-staff to celebrate our country coming together behind the inauguration of our 47th President, Donald Trump.
The flags will be lowered back to half-staff the following day to continue honoring President Jimmy Carter.
— Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) January 14, 2025
This announcement came just a day after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas ordered on Monday that the flags in the state Capitol be raised to full-staff for Trump's inauguration on January 20.
“Texas continues to mourn with our fellow Americans across the country over the passing of former President Jimmy Carter,” Abbott said in a statement. “President Carter’s steadfast leadership left a lasting legacy that will be felt for generations to come, which together as a nation we honor by displaying flags at half-staff for 30 days."
"On January 20, our great nation will celebrate our democratic tradition of transferring power to a new President by inaugurating the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump," Abbott continued. "As we unite our country and usher in this new era of leadership, I ordered all flags to be raised to full-staff at the Texas Capitol and all state buildings for the inauguration of President Trump. While we honor the service of a former President, we must also celebrate the service of an incoming President and the bright future ahead for the United States of America.”
Rebeka Zeljko is a Capitol Hill and politics reporter for Blaze News.
rebekazeljko
