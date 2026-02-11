Florida home invader threatens homeowner with weapon, advances toward him, refuses to leave. But crook picks wrong victim.

A home invader in Tallahassee, Florida, picked the wrong victim late last week.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 5400 block of Touraine Drive around 9:40 p.m. Friday and found a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Detectives determined the male entered a home uninvited and refused to leave after multiple requests from the homeowner, officials said.

The suspect then threatened the homeowner with a weapon while advancing toward him, officials said.

With that, the homeowner fired a single round from a semi-automatic handgun, striking the suspect, officials said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition, officials said, adding that no other individuals in the home were hurt.

Officials said charges are pending in the ongoing investigation.

Image source: Leon County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office

As you might expect, commenters under the Facebook post about the shooting from sheriff's office were decidedly backing the homeowner's actions:

"This the epitome of 'fawk around and find out,'" one commenter wrote. "I hope those 'pending [charges]' aren't against the homeowner."

"Completely justified!" another user said. "Homeowners have a right to defend their property, their lives, and their families."

"Good for the homeowner having a gun and defending himself!" another commenter declared. "This is one of the EXACT reasons we have the Second Amendment! Thank heavens!"

"Multiple requests to leave?" another user asked. "Um, you're lucky if you get ONE request to leave."

"Shouldn't have to be transported to hospital," another commenter said, adding that it would "be much better if they transported the subject to morgue."

"Ain't no intruder gonna survive to tell at my house," another user promised.

"I love a happy ending," another commenter said.

