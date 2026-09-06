Florida man allegedly challenges cop to fight inside hospital. Bloody mug shot tells the rest of the story.

A newly released mug shot reveals the bloodied face of a Florida man who allegedly challenged a police officer to a fight inside a hospital.

Ronald Jeffery Johnson, a 51-year-old man from Fort Lauderdale, reportedly was involved in an incident at the Broward Health Medical Center on Aug. 29.

'I physically subdued his intentional, aggressive, and violent behavior towards me, and he was taken into custody.'

According to the arrest report obtained by the New York Post, Johnson allegedly was yelling at medical staff in the emergency department when an off-duty police officer in full uniform was notified of the alleged disturbance.

"I observed the defendant yelling at medical staff from the opposite side of the registration desk, causing a breach of peace in the waiting room and creating fear in the surrounding patients," the officer wrote in the arrest report.

Once Johnson saw the cop, he allegedly confronted the officer.

"I want to fight you," Johnson reportedly yelled to the cop before charging toward the officer.

"A physical altercation between me and the defendant ensued, where he initially grabbed me in an attempt to fight me and resisted me from controlling him," the arrest report stated.

WPLG-TV reported that police said Johnson grabbed the officer and resisted efforts to restrain him.

The officer wrote in the report, "I physically subdued his intentional, aggressive, and violent behavior towards me, and he was taken into custody."

The arrest report said the officer suffered a cut on his left hand during the alleged confrontation that required multiple stitches.

After receiving medical treatment at the hospital, Johnson was arrested and transported to the Broward Sheriff's Office Main Jail.

According to jail records, Johnson was charged with aggravated battery on an officer, resisting an officer with violence, assault on an officer, and disorderly conduct.

Records show Johnson was being detained on an $8,500 bond.

Johnson garnered notoriety online for his mug shot, which showed him propped up; his face was severely swollen and bloodied, and he had a black eye.

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(WARNING: Graphic image)

Image source: Broward County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office

WPLG reported that Johnson was wanted in Georgia in connection with a terroristic threats case.

Johnson reportedly was arrested in 2023 on a terroristic threats charge after he allegedly threatened to attack an individual with a boat paddle at a park in Cave Spring, Georgia.

The threat allegedly occurred in front of the victim's 8-year-old child, which led to a cruelty to children charge.

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