What was to be fun Florida trip ends in 'cold-blooded' triple murder: Elderly tourists dead, suspect earlier beat murder rap

A Florida man is accused of going on a killing spree and gunning down three elderly tourists during their vacation near Disney World. The suspect previously beat an attempted murder charge with an insanity defense, according to court records.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said in a recent statement that officers responded to reports of a shooting near a residence in Kissimmee around 12:13 p.m. Jan. 17.

Police said they "discovered three adult males deceased in front of the home" and that "all three victims suffered from apparent gunshot wounds."

Deputies quickly located and arrested the suspect — 29-year-old Ahmad Jihad Bojeh.

Bojeh is facing three counts of premeditated murder and one count of resisting arrest without violence, according to Osceola County Jail records. Bojeh is being detained at the Osceola County Jail without bond.

"There is no threat to the community, as the suspect responsible for these horrific and senseless murders has been apprehended by Osceola County deputies," said Osceola County Sheriff Christopher Blackmon.

Blackmon told the Tampa Bay Times that Bojeh lived next door to the rental property where the tourists were staying.

"It was cold-blooded, it was premeditated ... absolutely no issues," Blackmon told Fox News. "There was no conflict between these people. This was just random. And this happened to be the person who lived next door."

After securing a warrant, deputies searched Bojeh's residence and recovered two firearms, police said. Police noted that the firearms were being examined to see if they were used in the fatal shootings.

Sheriff Blackmon described Bojeh as a "frequent flyer" with police and added to Fox News that he is "a threat to the neighborhood all the time," citing repeated calls for service involving the suspect.

Blackmon said the motive for the shooting is unclear; the investigation into the killings remains ongoing.

Fox News reported that the three friends — 68-year-old Douglas Kraft of Columbus, Ohio, 70-year-old Robert Kraft of Holland, Michigan, and 68-year-old James Puchan of Galena, Ohio — attended a car show together. Two of the slain tourists were brothers.

Families and friends of the slain victims released a joint statement to WKMG-TV: "With heavy hearts, we confirm the deaths of our beloved husbands, fathers, grandfathers, uncles, brothers, and friends."

The statement added that the tourists visited the Mecum Car Show in Kissimmee and were staying at a local Airbnb rental property.

"While waiting for assistance after rental car trouble and preparing to travel home, they were being observed from a distance by an unknown individual who was well-known to local law enforcement," the statement read.

The tourists were "approached and senselessly murdered" in a "random, tragic act," the families stated.

"Our families are left with an unexpected, unimaginable loss that cannot be put into words," the statement said.

"We ask for privacy, prayers, and respect as we mourn and begin to process this tragedy," the families concluded.

Previously, Bojeh reportedly was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder but was released back on the streets on the grounds of insanity.

WOFL-TV reported that deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office arrested Bojeh in 2021 for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and two counts of criminal mischief in connection with an alleged shooting at a Wawa convenience store and gas station.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier wrote on the X social media platform, "Prior to State Atty [Monique H.] Worrell's suspension, Ahmad Jihad Bojeh was acquitted of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and aggravated battery."

Uthmeier continued, "It appears she didn't put up a fight to Bojeh's use of the insanity defense, and he was allowed to go free." The attorney general added, "This guy, literally named Ahmad 'Jihad' Bojeh, shoots three tourists after being acquitted of multiple violent crimes on grounds of insanity."

Uthmeier also declared, "This is why I've proposed Florida's legislature narrow the insanity defense. Violent criminals should not be set free to hurt others!"

He also told WOFL, "If there's a risk of them harming others, we need to ensure they're locked up."

Law enforcement sources told the New York Post that Bojeh was banned from owning firearms as part of his insanity plea.

WOFL reported that Bojeh was arrested in 2019 for retail theft.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

