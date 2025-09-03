Florida’s fight for medical freedom targets vaccine mandates

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo made a major announcement concerning mandatory vaccinations during a press conference on Wednesday, which was met with enthusiastic applause from the audience.

'They do not have the right. Do not give it to them.'

Ladapo began his speech by praising Governor Ron DeSantis (R) for resisting government overreach during the COVID era.

He then revealed a significant win for medical freedom, stating that the Florida Department of Health and DeSantis would work in partnership to end "all" vaccine mandates in Florida law.

The crowd reacted to Ladapo's announcement by standing up and bursting into applause.

"Every last one of them," Ladapo clarified. "Every last one of them is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery."

"Who am I as a government, or anyone else — or who am I as a man standing here now, to tell you what you should put in your body?" he continued.

"Your body is a gift from God. What you put into your body is because of your relationship with your body and your God. I don't have that right. Government does not have that right. They want you to believe they have that right. And unfortunately, they've been successful."

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo. Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Ladapo noted that nearly every state has vaccine mandates.

"They do not have the right. Do not give it to them. Take it away from them," he declared. "And we're going to be starting that here in Florida."

He emphasized the importance of allowing Americans to make informed decisions about vaccines.

Ladapo explained that the Florida Department of Health has the power to initiate the process by eliminating rules established under the previous administration that required certain vaccines.

"It'll be wonderful for Florida to be the first state to do it," he said.

Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

Also during the Wednesday press conference, DeSantis unveiled the establishment of the Florida Make America Healthy Again commission, which will be chaired by first lady Casey DeSantis and Lt. Gov. Jay Collins (R).

DeSantis referred to Florida as the “national model for medical freedom.”

"The Florida MAHA commission will prioritize reforms that empower Floridians, reduce regulatory burdens, and hold actors accountable for their conduct, while fostering incentives for healthy living and innovation," he stated during the press conference.

