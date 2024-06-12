Former DHS official says department has ‘no idea’ how many terrorists are illegally entering the country

Former acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told Fox News on Tuesday that the department has “no idea” how many terrorists are illegally entering the country.

During an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, Wolf discussed a recent report that revealed eight illegal immigrants with possible ties to ISIS terror groups were apprehended as part of a sting operation. The individuals, reportedly from Tajikistan, were arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and are awaiting removal proceedings.

'Politically motivated and DISINGENOUS.'

“These are the individuals that we actually apprehended. These are folks that Border Patrol saw,” Wolf told Ingraham. He noted the estimated “2 million gotaways” that were not apprehended by law enforcement agents at the border.

“How many Tajikistan folks are in those 2 million gotaways? We have no idea. The department has no idea because their strategy along that border is a complete and utter failure,” Wolf added.

“They know the countries of concern. They know countries that are not sharing information,” he continued. “So you have no idea, even if you encounter foreign nationals from those countries, you can’t vet them because they’re not sharing information. We have nothing to base an assessment on. So they know that. They’ve known that for some time, and the fact that they continue to exempt these individuals and allow folks to come into the country, you are not returning them. This is why you need a different border strategy.”

Wolf stated that the Biden administration needs to “prevent people from coming in.”

“Those that do come in, you need to both vet them but also detain them during their immigration court proceedings. And none of that is occurring today,” he told Ingraham.

Border Patrol agents in the San Diego sector were recently instructed to release illegal aliens from most Eastern Hemisphere countries into the interior of the United States, according to an internal memo first obtained by the Washington Examiner. The communication told law enforcement agents to issue Notice to Appear documents to single adults from more than 100 “hard or very hard to remove countries.”

The instruction came just days after President Joe Biden released an executive order that the administration claims will crack down on the influx of illegal immigrants.

During a recent interview with Fox News, Wolf stated Biden’s order has “very little teeth” in the San Diego sector.

“It’s clear Biden LIED to the American people and Border Patrol agents when he claimed he didn’t have the authority to take Executive Action on the border. Clearly, he does,” Wolf wrote in a post on X . “This announcement is politically motivated and DISINGENOUS. After taking almost no action in 3.5 years, Biden finds himself with little to no support for his border policies from the American people.”