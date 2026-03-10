Former MLB prospect sues White Sox for millions over COVID-19 vaccine injury

An awful vaccine side effect has allegedly sidelined a baseball player for the rest of his life.

Isaiah Carranza was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 2018 but never made it to the major leagues. Now, Carranza is suing his former organization, saying it denied his vaccine injury after he was "coerced" into getting the shot.

'Isaiah complied with the mandate, reported serious adverse symptoms almost immediately, and repeatedly sought help.'

Carranza played two years in High-A, the third-highest level of minor league baseball in the United States. However, 2022 was the last time he appeared in a game, and the former pitcher has since alleged that team officials warned him he would be "blacklisted" if he didn't get a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Carranza claimed if he did not get two doses, his organization would not release him from his contract so that he could pursue other teams. At the same time, he was allegedly told he had "no prospects of moving up" within the White Sox's organization.

After getting the Pfizer vaccine, Carranza says he soon began suffering "extreme dizziness, nausea, near-fainting, and wildly fluctuating heart rate," but the team told him it was simply dehydration, anxiety, and "rookie nerves."

Carranza also allegedly began experiencing severe pain and dysfunction in his pitching arm.

"After receiving the vaccine, Plaintiff suffered severe adverse health reactions with little to no support from Defendants, who denied him necessary accommodations," the lawsuit said, according to Newsmax.

Carranza also claimed that the injury impaired his ability to throw at a professional level and essentially ended his career. He is reportedly seeking $19 million in damages and has an estimated $557,000 price tag in future medical expenses.

The MLB did not have an official vaccine mandate but encouraged players to get vaccinated through its union and the league.

Carranza's legal team said on its website that minor league players lacked union representation and the financial security to safely speak out against the "condition of employment."

"Isaiah complied with the mandate, reported serious adverse symptoms almost immediately, and repeatedly sought help. Instead of receiving appropriate medical care or legally required accommodations, his symptoms were dismissed, misdiagnosed, and minimized," the law group wrote.

Peter Law Group claimed Carranza's professional baseball career was cut short and that he now has a permanent autonomic nervous system disorder.

The White Sox and the league have not given public statements, and a White Sox spokesman declined to comment on the matter to the Chicago Sun-Times. Blaze News was unable to reach the team for comment.

Pfizer did not respond to a request for comment.

