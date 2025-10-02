Former North Carolina congressman throws his hat in the ring again — in a new state

As more candidates announce their campaigns ahead of the 2026 midterms, the race for the coveted Florida congressional seat currently occupied by Byron Donalds just got more crowded.

Madison Cawthorn, who represented North Carolina's 11th congressional district from 2021 to 2023, announced that he will be running for Donalds' congressional seat in a political comeback run in 2026.

'I'll fight to lower out-of-control insurance costs and stop crime in our streets and deport illegals.'

Citing Charlie Kirk's death in a Wednesday Instagram post as an impetus for his decision to run, Cawthorn said, "I have been juggling this decision for some time now. Once Charlie was assassinated this became no decision at all. There is only one course of action for those of us who want to live in a free, prosperous, and safe land to do: Be extremely shrewd, fearless in the face of backlash and resistance, and to stand up and fight for our country."

"I'm running for Congress to stand with President Trump, defend our conservative values, and fight to stop the radical left every single time," Cawthorn said in a YouTube video posted on Wednesday. "I'll fight to lower out-of-control insurance costs and stop crime in our streets and deport illegals."

Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Latino Wall Street

In an interview clip, Cawthorn expressed his intent to take up a bill championed by Donalds that would assist citizens impacted by flood insurance costs.

Cawthorn is joining a crowded field of candidates vying for Donalds' congressional seat in Florida. Donalds has announced that he will not seek re-election to Congress and will be running for governor in 2026.

According to News-Press, the Republican field of candidates includes Chris Collins, a former U.S. representative from New York; Illinois businessman Jim Oberweis; retired Marine Mike Pedersen; and president of Sun Broadcasting Jim Schwartzel. On the Democrat side, Howard Sapp is the lone candidate at this time.

