Franklin Graham gets blunt about Kamala Harris' policies — and reveals what his father would have thought of Harris

Franklin Graham, son of famed evangelist Billy Graham, has issued a strong denouncement of Vice President Kamala Harris.

As Blaze News reported, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association has issued a cease-and-desist notice to Evangelicals for Harris, a political action committee that supports Harris' presidential candidacy. BGEA sent the notice and a lawsuit threat after Evangelicals for Harris used an old Billy Graham sermon to criticize Donald Trump, making it appear as if Graham would have supported Harris and opposed Trump. BGEA accused Evangelicals for Harris of copyright infringement.

'She has done nothing to support people of faith and what we believe and what we stand for.'

In a new statement about the incident, Franklin Graham said his father never would have supported a candidate like Harris, describing her positions as antithetical to Jesus Christ.

"These people don't have integrity," Graham told Premier Christian News.

"They are trying to make it look like my father would have supported Vice President Harris," he explained. "My father was a strong conservative all of his life, theologically as well as politically. ... He would have never voted for or supported someone like Kamala Harris — someone who is almost anti-Christ in her positions. She has done nothing to support people of faith and what we believe and what we stand for."

Not only does Graham believe that Harris' policies are contrary to the Christian faith, but he thinks Harris would be "a great problem for the church" if she wins the election because he "hasn't seen any evidence of faith in her life."

"My father never would have supported her," Graham reiterated, "but this group is trying to make it look like he does, and it's just not true."

For some unknown reason, Evangelicals for Harris has repeatedly tried to use Billy Graham to attack Trump. The group has also attacked Franklin Graham, accusing him of having "forsaken the Gospel" while alleging he is guilty of "worship of Trump."

Evangelicals for Harris claims its members "merely hold Trump’s own words up to the light of Scripture." But, glaringly, the group never does the same to Harris.

