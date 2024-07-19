Franklin Graham reveals how God 'spared' Trump's life — then he uses RNC stage to quote scripture, share Christian gospel

Franklin Graham used his speech at the Republican National Convention to share the gospel.

Speaking on the final night of the convention on Thursday, Graham reflected on the attempted assassination of Donald Trump and shared his belief that Trump survived because of divine intervention.

'Unite our hearts, bring us together, one nation under God, indivisible with liberty, and justice for all.'

"God spared his life," Graham declared. "And when we go through those experiences, it changes us."

"It can cause us to examine our lives and re-evaluate our priorities, as it should," he continued. "When President Trump rose from that platform, he rose with his fist raised in strength, showing America his unshakeable resolve to fight for them and this nation."

Then Graham used his stage time to share the core message of Christianity, quoting John 3:16.

"I cannot explain why God would save one life and allow another one to be taken. I don't have the answer for that," Graham said.

"But one thing I do know is that God loves us, and he wants us to be with him in heaven one day. And that's through faith in his son, Jesus Christ," he continued. "You see, the Bible says that, 'God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him shouldn't perish but should have everlasting life.'"

Afterward, Graham prayed. He asked God to give Trump wisdom. He petitioned for Sen. JD Vance and his family. And most importantly, he asked God to "unite our hearts, bring us together, one nation under God, indivisible with liberty, and justice for all."

Faith was a significant component of the RNC, especially after the attempted assassination of Trump.

Not only is it hard to understand how Trump turned his head at the literal perfect time to prevent being murdered, but Corey Comperatore — the lone tragic death from the Butler, Pennsylvania, campaign rally — was a man of strong faith.

Not only did he emulate the self-sacrificial love of Jesus by protecting his family in his final moments of life, but Comperatore was "a man of deep faith who lived his life in honor of Christ and in service to others," according to his pastor Jonathan Fehl.

"Corey was a longtime, faithful member of Cabot Church. His love for Jesus was clear in the way he lived his life. He served his family, his church, his community, and his country, and he did that all with a heart of service to the Lord," Fehl said in a letter to his congregation after the tragedy that was shared with Blaze News.

"Whether it was taking part in a small group, serving on the trustees, or lending his expertise to a building project, he was constantly helping the people around him," Fehl added. "He drew particular strength from the Book of Romans, always telling new Christians they should read that book first."

Comperatore's funeral is being held on Friday.

