From Wuhan to Michigan: Feds nab ANOTHER Chinese scholar in alleged bio-material smuggling plot

Federal authorities arrested another University of Michigan scholar from China this week, revealing an alarming pattern of potential national security threats.

Chengxuan Han is facing federal charges for attempting to smuggle biological material into the United States, according to a criminal case filed Monday and reviewed by the Detroit News.

'The American taxpayer should not be underwriting a (People's Republic of China)-based smuggling operation at one of our crucial public institutions.'

Han is pursuing a doctorate at the College of Life Science and Technology in the Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, China, and was invited to participate in a visiting scholar program at UM.

From September to March, while in China, she allegedly mailed four packages containing "biological material related to round worms" to the UM Professor Laboratory, according to prosecutors. The recipients of the packages were not named.

Interim U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon stated that Han obtained the biological materials from the Wuhan university.

On Sunday evening, Han arrived at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport after catching a flight from Shanghai.

An FBI agent claimed that Han, while undergoing secondary inspection at the airport, "made false statements that she had not sent packages to members of the UM Lab."

Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

"When pressed, Han admitted that she had shipped packages to members of the UM Lab. Han initially stated to (Customs and Border Patrol) officers that the packages were plastic cups (rather than petri dishes) and a book (omitting the envelope with suspected biological materials concealed in it)," the FBI agent wrote.

During another interview with the FBI, Han "admitted to sending the packages, admitted that the packages contained biological material related to round worms, and admitted to making false statements to the CBP officers during her inspection," prosecutors' argued.

Han told federal authorities that the concealed or mis-manifested biological material included Nematode Growth Medium, a formulation used to cultivate microscopic roundworms, and plasmids, small and circular DNA molecules in bacteria and some microscopic organisms.

According to the FBI, Han claimed she sent one of the packages "as a 'game' with clues written above each plasmid."

Han also allegedly deleted the contents of her electronic device a few days before arriving in Michigan.

According to the complaint, “Han stated she deleted the content to ‘start fresh’ while she was in the United States.”

Nematode. Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Gorgon called Han's alleged attempt to smuggle in the material "an alarming pattern that threatens our security."

CBP Acting Director of Field Operations John Nowak stated, "The guidelines for importing biological materials into the U.S. for research purposes are stringent, but clear, and actions like this undermine the legitimate work of other visiting scholars."

Han faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

Her attorney, Rhonda Brazile, declined a request for comment from the Detroit News. UM did not respond to the outlet's request for comment.

Last week, another University of Michigan scholar and her boyfriend, both from China, were arrested by federal authorities for allegedly attempting to smuggle a potential bioweapon into the U.S.

These arrests come just days after Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the Trump administration would "begin revoking visas of Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields."

However, President Donald Trump indicated on Wednesday that his administration would be pulling back those efforts, citing a new trade deal with China.

He wrote in a post on Truth Social, “OUR DEAL WITH CHINA IS DONE, SUBJECT TO FINAL APPROVAL WITH PRESIDENT XI AND ME. FULL MAGNETS, AND ANY NECESSARY RARE EARTHS, WILL BE SUPPLIED, UP FRONT, BY CHINA. LIKEWISE, WE WILL PROVIDE TO CHINA WHAT WAS AGREED TO, INCLUDING CHINESE STUDENTS USING OUR COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES (WHICH HAS ALWAYS BEEN GOOD WITH ME!). WE ARE GETTING A TOTAL OF 55% TARIFFS, CHINA IS GETTING 10%. RELATIONSHIP IS EXCELLENT! THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!”