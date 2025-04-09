Gabbard unleashes task force to boost intelligence community's transparency, end government weaponization

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced Tuesday that the agency formed a new task force dedicated to ending the weaponization of the federal government.

A DNI news release explained that the action aims to restore trust in the intelligence community by "restoring transparency and accountability."

'We are already identifying wasteful spending in real time, streamlining outdated processes, reviewing documents for declassification, and leading ongoing efforts to root out abuses of power and politicization.'

The DNI explained that the new task force, dubbed the Director's Initiatives Group, is already "starting with investigating weaponization, rooting out [deep-seated] politicization, exposing unauthorized disclosures of classified intelligence, and declassifying information that serves a public interest."

The DIG is also working on examining the intelligence community's structure to assess how personnel could improve efficiency and slash wasteful government spending.

So far, the DIG has reviewed documents for potential declassification, including information about the origin of the COVID-19 virus, anomalous health incidents, and the former administration's "domestic surveillance and censorship actions against Americans."

The agency is also considering declassifying materials related to Crossfire Hurricane and the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr.

"Per POTUS's directive, DNI Gabbard has taken steps to restore trust in the Intelligence Community by revoking security clearances for individuals who no longer have an active role in national security — including former President Biden, Liz Cheney, and Hillary Clinton," the DNI's press release read.

It added, "Further, the director held employees who participated in sexually explicit NSA chat rooms accountable and has begun pursuing unauthorized leaks of classified information within the IC."

Gabbard stated, "In order to rebuild trust in the Intelligence Community and execute the tasks required by President Trump's intelligence-related executive orders, I established the Director's Initiatives Group to bring about transparency and accountability across the IC. We are already identifying wasteful spending in real time, streamlining outdated processes, reviewing documents for declassification, and leading ongoing efforts to root out abuses of power and politicization."

"President Trump promised the American people maximum transparency and accountability," she continued. "We are committed to executing the president's vision and focusing the Intelligence Community on its core mission: ensuring our security by providing the president and policymakers with timely, apolitical, objective, relevant intelligence to inform their decision-making to ensure the safety, security, and freedom of the American people."

Rep. Rick Crawford (R-Ark.) applauded Gabbard for establishing the task force.

"Actions speak louder than words," he wrote in a post on X. "And since being sworn in, [Gabbard] has shown her commitment to addressing the degradation of transparency within the Intelligence Community, as well as, instilling a culture of accountability. Efforts such as this are required to rebuild trust in our Intelligence Community and ensure that the brave men and women there live up to their oaths."

He encouraged Gabbard to instruct the DIG "to review the National Intelligence Council's process for developing intelligence assessments that note and address dissenting views."