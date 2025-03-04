Famous Twitch streamer, OnlyFans model allegedly is beaten in violent home invasion — then her husband shoots armed robber

A popular Twitch streamer and OnlyFans model said she was beaten in a violent home invasion in Texas. The armed robbers reportedly demanded access to her cryptocurrency account, worth millions — but her armed husband thwarted the home invasion.

Kaitlyn Siragusa, known as “Amouranth,” has millions of followers on several online streaming platforms.

The OnlyFans model claimed the men 'beat' her and 'pistol-whipped' her and tried to force her to give them access to her cryptocurrency account.

Late Sunday night, Siragusa wrote on the X social media platform: "I'm being ... robbed at gunpoint."

Siragusa said online that three gunmen broke into her home in Houston, Texas.

Police told KRIV-TV that the suspects entered the home after shooting out the home's patio window while she was asleep. The gunmen allegedly busted down Siragusa's bedroom door and stormed inside.

Siragusa shared a photo of the bedroom door with the caption: "They kept shooting my bedroom door and then finally kicked it in."

Siragusa alleged that the men wore masks, were armed with handguns, and brought duct tape.

Forbes reported, "In late 2024, Amouranth posted a screenshot of a Coinbase account showing over $20 million in BTC and ETH, along with the message, 'Do I sell or hold my BTC?' This public display likely contributed to her being targeted."

The adult content creator explained to her nearly 4 million followers why she wrote on X instead of calling 911: "Was at gun point, they gave me phone, and said log in with gun to my head, and I tweeted because calling would be a death sentence."

She added that "the pummeling felt like it would never end, and I protected my head by putting my arms up like I learned how to do in boxing, blood was streaming down my head and my hands were beat brown."

An alleged video from a surveillance camera outside the house seemingly shows Siragusa leading the men into a different part of the property. Seconds later it appears that gunshots are fired, and three men are seen running away from the house and yelling.

One man is heard saying, "I got shot. I got shot. I got shot."

Houston Police Department sources told KRPC-TV that Siragusa led the suspects to her husband, who had seen his wife's posts on social media.

The outlet reported, "Police said the husband was waiting with a pistol and fired shots when the men approached the area."

Investigators said there was a trail of blood on the property, likely from the suspect her husband allegedly shot.

Siragusa said she sent a high-resolution video to police.

The Houston Police Officers' Union said of the incident in a statement, "If you have any information related to this aggravated robbery/home invasion, contact the Houston Police Robbery Division or Crime Stoppers of Houston."



Siragusa was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Siragusa's net worth in 2023 was $15 million, according to Forbes.

