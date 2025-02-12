Gender-confused veteran promotes trans rights in apparent suicide at VA hospital

An American service member seemed to engage in a form of transgender activism during an apparent suicide at a veterans' hospital in upstate New York.

At around 11:15 a.m. on January 27, passersby noticed a body hanging from the top level of the parking garage at the Syracuse VA Medical Center in Syracuse, New York. According to a government notification from the VA, the individual had been released from an inpatient psychiatric hospitalization about a week earlier, on January 21.

Reports indicate that the individual jumped from the rooftop of the parking garage, presumably with some type of ligature about the neck. Witnesses from nearby Syracuse University claimed that the individual was draped in a long, pink, light blue, and white flag known to represent the rights of so-called transgendered persons.

Anne Bellows, a professor of food studies at Syracuse University, told Military.com she saw the body and was struck by the way the trans-pride flag waved "gently around the body." Bellows did not see the deceased person's face.

"This situation needs attention," Bellows told the outlet in an email.

'For the sake of our Nation and the patriotic Americans who volunteer to serve it, military service must be reserved for those mentally and physically fit for duty.'

The VA hospital confirmed that a veteran had died at the facility on the date in question but declined to give further details, citing an ongoing investigation and concerns about the family's privacy, according to Syracuse.com, which first broke the story.

"VA Syracuse Healthcare System is in contact with the veteran's family and is committed to keeping them informed and supported," the hospital said in a statement.

The individual is said to have identified as transgender. The person's name and biological sex have not been released.

The veteran's apparent suicide occurred on the same day President Donald Trump issued an executive order effectively banning trans-identifying individuals from military service. The order, entitled "Prioritizing Military Excellence and Readiness" and dated January 27, 2025, claimed that those "expressing a false 'gender identity' divergent from an individual’s sex cannot satisfy the rigorous standards necessary for military service."

The EO further argued that individuals suffering from gender dysphoria and their often irregular use of pronouns disrupted unit cohesion and military preparedness.

For the sake of our Nation and the patriotic Americans who volunteer to serve it, military service must be reserved for those mentally and physically fit for duty. The Armed Forces must adhere to high mental and physical health standards to ensure our military can deploy, fight, and win, including in austere conditions and without the benefit of routine medical treatment or special provisions.

