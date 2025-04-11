'Get on board with the mission': Pentagon ejects Space Force colonel over catty email rejecting Trump agenda

The Pentagon kicked to the curb the commander of 821st Space Base Group on Thursday — apparently over a catty email she sent targeting Vice President JD Vance in the wake of his visit to America's northernmost military installation, Pituffik Space Base.

According to Military.com, Col. Susannah Meyers — who until Thursday oversaw Pituffik Space Base — made clear in a March 31 email to all personnel at the base, including those from Denmark and Greenland, that she is not aligned with the Trump administration.

Meyers, who assumed command of the 821st Space Base Group on July 18, 2024, reportedly wrote that she "spent the weekend thinking about Friday's visit — the actions taken, the words spoken, and how it must have affected each of you."

On March 28, Vance, Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Mike Waltz, visited Pituffik Space Base.

Vance addressed the troops, thanking them for their service; discussing the geostrategic importance of Greenland and the threats posed in the Arctic by China and Russia; and criticizing Denmark's apparent failures to both invest in the island and do "a good job by the people of Greenland."

"I do not presume to understand current politics, but what I do know is the concerns of the U.S. administration discussed by Vice President Vance on Friday are not reflective of Pituffik Space Base," wrote Meyers. "I commit that, for as long as I am lucky enough to lead this base, all of our flags will fly proudly — together."

It took less than two weeks for Meyers' luck to run out.

'Lloyd Austin isn't SecDef anymore.'

Space Operations Command said in a statement Thursday, "Colonel Susannah Meyers, commander of Pituffik Space Base, was removed from command by Colonel Kenneth Klock, commander of Space Base Delta 1, on April 10, 2025, for loss of confidence in her ability to lead."

"Commanders are expected to adhere to the highest standards of conduct, especially as it relates to remaining nonpartisan in the performance of their duties," continued the statement from Space Operations Command.

Citing the Military.com article, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell noted in a statement, "Actions to undermine the chain of command or to subvert President Trump's agenda will not be tolerated at the Department of Defense."

Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R) said in response to the news of Meyers' ouster, "President Trump is the Commander in Chief. Get on board with the mission, or get out."

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) lauded Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth "and his team for their quick action here."

"Colonel Meyers tried to politicize the Space Force and was held accountable," tweeted Sen. Jim Banks (R-Ind.). "Lloyd Austin isn't SecDef anymore."

Vance's press secretary, Taylor Van Kirk, told Military.com that the vice president was "grateful to visit Pituffik Space Base and for the opportunity to meet with our brave servicemen and women."

"President Trump has made his vision for an enhanced security footprint in the Arctic abundantly clear, and the vice president is committed to implementing the president's agenda," continued Van Kirk. "This includes strengthening the partnership and cooperation between the United States and Greenland, which is critical for both American national security and the safety of our partners worldwide."

Ahead of Meyers' ouster, Pentagon chief of staff Joe Kasper indicated that "civilian control of the military is a bedrock principle of our armed forces. Actions to undermine the chain of command or to subvert President Trump's agenda will not be tolerated at the Defense Department."

Space Operations Command stated that Col. Shawn Lee has assumed command in Meyers' place.

