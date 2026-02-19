Las Vegas man allegedly let men rape his young daughters in exchange for money and drugs

Las Vegas Police said they got a tip saying a man was allowing men to sexually assault and rape his daughters in exchange for money and drugs.

Their investigation led to the arrest of 43-year-old John David Lee Jr. after speaking to his two daughters, who allegedly reported that the horrific sexual assault occurred from 2012 until 2019.

Lee allegedly traded the assault for money to pay his debts as well as for heroin.

One of the girls was assaulted from the time she was 4 years old and the other from the time she was 7 years old, according to court documents.

The girls said the assaults would occur in the parking lot of a Walmart as well as their home. They said they were promised a toy from Walmart if they complied with assault.

One of the girls said Lee smacked her when she refused to comply. In another incident, Lee allegedly sent three men into one of the girl's rooms to rape her after she disobeyed him.

He was booked on two counts of sex trafficking.

The New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department said it had no record of any investigation into the man or his children.

Prosecutors argued that Lee was a threat to the public and should be locked up until his trial.

Judge Christian Montaño ordered him to be held on a $250,000 cash-only bond, and he remains in custody at the San Miguel County Detention center.

"I'm really wondering, what does it take to keep our children safe, and how as New Mexicans do we break this cycle," said New Mexico Child First Network founder and executive director Maralyn Beck.

"It's just so omnipresent how hurt our kids are right now, from child fatalities to, we've had just crisis after crisis after headline after crisis," she added.

"We are the most dangerous place in the entire United States for children. We can do better," she continued.

